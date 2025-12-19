News
How CSK Players Fared in SMAT 2025-26 Ft. Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj
indian-premier-league-ipl

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: December 19, 2025
3 min read
CSK have roped in talented youngsters for the big bucks at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, signalling a shift from their previous philosophy. These young guns recently played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) as well, along with other Indian stars from the CSK IPL 2026 squad.

Let’s take a look at how they have fared.

CSK Players in SMAT: Performance Analysis

Here we take a look at how Chennai Super Kings players in SMAT fared as they build towards the IPL 2026. 

Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan Impress Among Batters

CSK batters Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan, who play for Mumbai in domestic cricket, were amongst the top performers in the SMAT 2025-26. Mhatre played six games before leaving for U19 Asia Cup, amassing 325 runs at a staggering average of 108.33, including two centuries and a fifty. Sarfaraz was also impressive with his 329 runs from seven games, hitting at a blistering strike rate of 203.08, that also features one century and three half-centuries.

Recently traded in Sanju Samson looked in sublime form as well, which will be good news for CSK heading into IPL 2026 as the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to be a leadership figure. Samson registered 233 runs in six games, with an average nearing 60s.

Uncapped Prashant Veer, who was acquired for a record-breaking INR 14.2 crores (highest bid for uncapped player), gave a testament to his batting mettle by slamming 112 runs in seven games at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 169.69.

Along with Prashant, Kartik Sharma, who too was bought for INR 14.2 cr, was impactful in the five games he played with 133 runs at a hitting rate of 160.24.

Anshul Kamboj Stands Out Among Bowlers

CSK and Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj was one of the top performers with the ball in the domestic T20 tournament. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps and played a key role in Haryana’s runners-up finish.

India T20 star Shivam Dube also made his impact with an all-round show. In four matches, he scored 55 runs while snaring five scalps, including a 3/31.

Prashant Veer dazzled with the ball too, taking nine wickets in seven games, while maintaining a tidy economy of 6.76.

CSK Players Who Skipped SMAT 2025-26

Almost all Indian players in the Chennai Super Kings featured in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Only Khaleel Ahmed was rested by Rajasthan while Mukesh Choudhary did not feature in any game despite being included in the Maharashtra squad.

MS Dhoni, who doesn’t play any competitive cricket apart from IPL was the only other name, not present.

CSK Players in SMAT Performance Chart 

Here’s a full list of Chennai Super Kings players in SMAT 2025-26.

CSK Batters in SMAT 2025-26

PlayerMatches Runs AverageSR6s50s
Sanju Samson623358.25138.3881
Sarfaraz Khan732965.80203.08193
Ruturaj Gaikwad165575
Shivam Dube45524.57196.424
Ayush Mhatre6325108.33166.66251
Urvil Patel719532.50243.7518
Prashant Veer711237.33169.696
Ramakrishna Ghosh31515.001501
Shreyas Gopal62512.50166.66
Kartik Sharma513326.60160.2411
Aman Khan723733.85156.95172

CSK Bowlers in SMAT 2025-26

Player MatchesWickets Average Economy Best
Anshul Kamboj112117.668.594/23
Shivam Dube4516.207.363/31
Gurjapneet Singh6544.609.552/22
Ramakrishna Ghosh3178.0011.141/31
Shreyas Gopal6518.779.473/20
Prashant Veer7918.776.761/28
Aman Khan7622.509.754/28
Rahul Chahar9648.839.762/39

