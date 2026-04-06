How Delhi Capitals Backed Out of Sanju Samson Trade for Sameer Rizvi Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Samer Rizvi has put up 160 runs in two matches for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026.

The Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Sameer Rizvi has already made a name for himself with two back-to-back match-winning knocks against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2026. Both times, the 22-year-old has led the chase from a difficult situation and ended up bagging two precious points for the side, which had placed immense faith and belief in the youngster.

Currently, DC sits third in the IPL 2026 points table with two in two victories. But it could have been a completely different scenario for the franchise if the right-hander had found himself in the Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) camp.

Delhi Capitals Denied Trading Out Sameer Rizvi for Sanju Samson

Following the previous edition of the league, the internet was buzzing with the high-profile trade talks of Sanju Samson, as the star wicketkeeper-batter himself wanted to play for another team. Multiple franchises had shown their interest in acquiring the player, including DC. They had agreed to trade out South African batter Tristan Stubbs to RR, but what declined the proposal was a key domestic talent.

According to a Times of India report, it was Rizvi whom the Royals had also demanded alongside the services of Stubbs to secure the Samson deal. But the DC management had seen enough potential in their INR 90 lakh signing to refuse to let him go to any other side.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had roped him in for a huge amount of INR 8.40 crore before the IPL 2024. But the prodigy had a dismal debut season, managing only 51 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 118.60. The poor returns saw him get released from the team ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, where the Capitals had acquired the batter at an almost steal price.

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Sameer Rizvi Aced Successive Chases for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

The batter also had an average run for DC in his initial four fixtures last season, scoring only 63 runs. But his best had come in the team’s final league stage match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), as he finished off the chase with a blistering 25-ball 58 not out.

Coming into the IPL 2026, Rizvi has picked up just from where he had left off. While chasing a below-par 142 in their tournament opener, DC had found themselves at 26/4 in under five overs. But an unbeaten 70-run knock from the Uttar Pradesh batter had easily steered the side to their maiden win of the season.

Following this, Rizvi once again rescued a struggling DC lineup in their second group stage outing. He entered the crease during the second over, as the scoreboard displayed 7/2 in a 163-run chase. Though the batter could not finish off yet another chase, he returned with a valuable 90, comprising seven boundaries and as many sixes.

With this extraordinary show, Rizvi became only the third Indian player and only the eighth cricketer overall to win three consecutive Player of the Match awards in the tournament so far.

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