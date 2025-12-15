How Glenn Maxwell IPL 2026 Withdrawal Will Reshape Multiple Franchise’s Auction Strategies

He pulled out of IPL 2026 auction two weeks ago.

The absence of Glenn Maxwell from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16 will impact the strategies of several franchises. The Aussie all-rounder, who has had multiple disappointing seasons, withdrew his name from the IPL 2026 auction just 15 days before the scheduled date. But this has now created an issue for teams who are looking for an experienced, powerful, and versatile middle-order batter who can also bowl spin.

How Franchises’ Strategies Will Be Affected By Absence of Glenn Maxwell

The unavailability of Glenn Maxwell will influence the IPL 2026 auction plans of several franchises, including reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). All these franchises need a proven middle-order all-rounder who can bowl spin.

While there are several seam-bowling all-rounders available at the IPL 2026 auction, such as Cameron Green, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Wiaan Mulder, and Venkatesh Iyer, the options for spin-bowling all-rounders are limited. The top overseas spin-bowling all-rounders entering the auction include Liam Livingstone and Michael Bracewell, creating tough competition among teams, which will lead to a surge in their prices.

ALSO READ:

Need for Middle-Over Batters Who Can Bowl Spin

Punjab Kings lack an off-spinner in the squad to complement the leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar. In IPL 2025, Punjab initially played with Chahal as a strike spinner and Glenn Maxwell offering support from the other end. Now, the Kings have to find an explosive middle-order batter who can specifically bowl off-spin, making Maxwell’s replacement difficult to find.

RCB face a similar issue after releasing Livingstone, who experienced a lean patch last season. This leaves them without a dependable off-spinner, with only leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and left-arm orthodox Krunal Pandya remaining.

CSK need a major overhaul, especially in their batting lineup, after enduring their worst IPL season ever. They are short of several batters and all-rounders, including the trade of Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, and the releases of Deepak Hooda and Rachin Ravindra. This puts CSK in urgent need of an explosive batter or two who can also bowl a few overs of spin.

KKR has two top spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, but they must find replacements for Moeen Ali to further support on spin-friendly tracks.

This limited supply of spin-bowling finishers will make players like Livingstone and Bracewell highly sought after, leading to a likely increase in their prices. With teams like GT (INR 12.90 crore), PBKS (INR 11.50 crore), RCB (INR 16.40 crore), and LSG (INR 22.95 crore) working with smaller budgets compared to KKR (INR 64.30 crore) and CSK (INR 43.40 crore), it will be fascinating to see how franchises adjust their bids to secure these essential, but limited resources in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.