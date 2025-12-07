How Limited Options Could Help Former SRH Spinner Get Picked in IPL 2026 Auction

He has been in fine form in the ongoing ILT20 2025/26.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, England spinner Adil Rashid has started the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025/26 on a high note, showing his class and skills with the ball. He has been doing the right things at the right time with the ball.

During the fixture against MI Emirates today, Rashid bowled a sensational spell, ending as the most successful bowler from either side. He took three wickets for 32 runs at an economy rate of 8 in his four-over spell.

Adil Rashid dismissed big batters like Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, and Tom Banton during this outing and played a crucial role in restricting the Emirates to 185/8 in 20 overs. Unfortunately, his spell went in vain, as Sharjah Warriorz lost by three runs, but he would be pleased with his bowling performance.

Rashid has shown fine form this tournament, with five wickets at 12.60 runs apiece at an economy rate of 7.87 in two innings. He is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition and will add more in the coming games on decks helpful for his bowling style.

Why Adil Rashid might get sold in IPL 2026 auction

In the IPL 2026 auction, several teams need a solid wrist-spinner for the main XI or as a backup, and the options are limited. Adil Rashid is among the experienced leg-spinners in the market, someone who brings ample experience and previous game time.

For instance, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would want another option with Mayank Markande and Digvesh Rathi, respectively, while the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are without any wrist spinner in their squad. Additionally, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need backups, as their lead wrist spinners are inexperienced and raw, even if they did well in IPL 2025.

So, Adil Rashid has a chance to find a buyer this time after going unsold in the previous edition. His recent form must have been tracked by IPL franchises, some of whom have sister teams in the ILT20 as well.

For some reason, the English spinner hasn’t been able to reap enough success in IPL despite being a top operator everywhere else and possessing better skill sets than most wrist spinners in the league. Maybe his previous mistakes in the competition will help him do better this time if Adil Rashid gets sold in the IPL 2026 auction.

