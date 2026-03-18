Josh Hazlewood won't be fully available for IPL 2026.

How many matches will Josh Hazlewood miss in IPL 2026? This has been a major question since the latest reports on the RCB pacer have come.

One thing is confirmed as of now: Hazlewood won’t play all matches and will definitely miss a few at the start of the season. His rehab is still not completed after multiple setbacks last year.

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How many matches will Josh Hazlewood miss in IPL 2026?

Multiple reports have been floating around the burning question, ‘How many matches will Josh Hazlewood miss in IPL 2026?’ Initially, Cricbuzz reported that he will be unavailable for two matches.

That means RCB will be without his services for the home fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Hindustan Times later confirmed that Hazlewood will join the camp before the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

That would result in him missing three games, including the one against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on April 10. All these are still tentative dates, with a lot depending on how well he progresses during the rehab after being highly vulnerable.

Moreover, Cricket Australia will ensure Josh Hazlewood is completely fit before allowing him to play in IPL 2026, as his recent injury concerns have been more than expected. They have a packed schedule ahead, and their priority will be to have him fit for all those games.

How many matches will Josh Hazlewood miss in IPL 2026? At the moment, two or three, but that number can increase at any time.

How RCB can manage Hazlewood’s absence

In Josh Hazlewood’s absence, RCB have two overseas pacers – Jacob Duffy and Nuwan Thushara – to choose from. They should ideally prefer Duffy due to his attributes being similar to Hazlewood’s.

He can bowl shorter lengths and specialises in getting wickets upfront with the new ball. That’s precisely a role Hazlewood played last season.

Jacob Duffy delivers again! 💥



A brilliant 4-fer in the second T20I seals the series for New Zealand 💪#SonySportsNetwork #NZvSL #JacobDuffy pic.twitter.com/NEpbtuHNTL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 30, 2024

RCB will play their initial two matches at home, where the pitch won’t have much for bowlers, and Duffy’s hard lengths into the body will be effective. Thushara is a skiddy bowler, but can have control issues from time to time.

If Duffy plays, RCB can use him as an enforcer as well. Their options won’t be limited, and Yash Dayal, who heavily relies on slower ones, can bowl a few with the new ball by providing left-arm variety.

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