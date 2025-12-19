How Mumbai Indians Players Fared in SMAT 2025-26 Ft. Naman Dhir and Atharva Ankolekar

A total of 12 MI players featured in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have built a formidable squad for the IPL 2026 with a good mix of youth and experience. Some of the Mumbai Indians players in SMAT 2025-26 put on a show, giving the franchise big positives. Five-time champions rewarded a few players for their performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, signing them in the recently held mini auction.

Mumbai Indians Players in SMAT: Performance Analysis

Here we take a look at how Mumbai Indians players in SMAT fared as they build towards the IPL 2026.

Naman Dhir Continues His Rise Among Batters

Naman Dhir, who had a magnificent campaign for Mumbai Indians in the previous season, was superb in the SMAT 2025-26. In eight matches for Punjab, he made 235 runs at an average of 33.57 while striking at 157.59. Naman hammered two fifties in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav was among the star Mumbai Indians players in SMAT. He played five matches for his state team Mumbai and scored 165 runs at an average of 41.25. However, a strike rate of 139.83 highlighted his struggling form.

The Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya played two matches for Baroda before making his return to the Indian side. He made 87 runs, including a stunning 77 not out in 42 deliveries versus Punjab. The Chandigarh all-rounder Raj Bawa could get only two matches, in which he hit 65 runs at a strike rate of 144.44.

Robin Minz, who is the only domestic keeper option in the Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad, had his moments for Jharkhand. His best knock in the SMAT 2025-26 came against Rajasthan, where he hit 58 off 27. Overall, he made 166 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 162.74 while averaging 27.66.

The new Mumbai Indians recruit Atharva Ankolekar didn’t have a great season with the bat. He could make only 43 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 215. Another new recruit Mayank Rawat played only two games for Delhi, in which he made 12 runs.

Shardul Thakur Delivers Among Bowlers

Moving on to bowling, Shardul Thakur was among the standout Mumbai Indians players in SMAT. He took 13 wickets from 10 innings at an economy of 8.36. Hardik bagged two scalps with the ball while conceding runs at 8.50 economy. Raj Bawa also managed two wickets at 8.50 rpo.

Ashwani Kumar, who made his IPL debut last season, featured in nine games for Punjab in the SMAT 2025-26. The left-arm seamer took eight wickets at an expensive rate of 9.96.

Atharva Ankolekar played a bigger role for Mumbai as a bowler. The left-arm orthodox spinner took nine wickets from 10 innings at an economy of 8.95. While his performance wasn’t notable, the scouts saw enough for him to secure an IPL contract.

The 21-year-old promising left-arm pacer Mohd Izhar impressed the MI scouts with his performance in the SMAT. Playing for Bihar, he took nine wickets from five games at an excellent economy of 7.11. His best figures were 4 for 39 against Madhya Pradesh.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who was traded in by Mumbai Indians, could manage only two wickets from five innings at an economy of 7.62. The 32-year-old Raghu Sharma featured for Punjab only once, in which he picked up 1 for 24 in three overs.

Mumbai Indians Players Who Skipped SMAT 2025-26

Multiple Mumbai Indians did not feature in the SMAT 2025-26. Rohit Sharma was rumoured to play a few games but that did not materialise. Tilak Varma, who has been with the Indian team for the South Africa series, also missed this tournament.

India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah could not participate due to international duties. The right-arm seamer Deepak Chahar skipped the season entirely as he focuses on his fitness.

The newest recruit Danish Malewar did not feature in the Vidarbha side as well.

Mumbai Indians Players in SMAT Performance Chart

Here’s a full list of Mumbai Indians players in SMAT 2025-26.

Mumbai Indians Batters in SMAT 2025-26

Player Matches Runs Average SR 6s 50s Naman Dhir 8 235 33.57 152.59 13 2 Suryakumar Yadav 5 165 41.25 139.83 6 – Hardik Pandya 2 87 87 181.25 4 1 Atharva Ankolekar 10 43 14.33 215 6 – Robin Minz 11 166 27.66 162.74 9 1 Raj Bawa 2 65 65 144.44 2 – Mayank Rawat 2 12 12 109.09 – –

Mumbai Indians Bowlers in SMAT 2025-26

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Best Shardul Thakur 10 13 19.30 8.36 5/23 Hardik Pandya 2 2 24 8.50 1/16 Raj Bawa 2 2 24 8.50 2/25 Atharva Ankolekar 10 9 32 8.95 2/13 Ashwani Kumar 9 8 36.12 9.96 3/31 Mohd Izhar 5 9 15.55 7.11 4/39 Mayank Markande 6 2 61 7.62 1/22 Raghu Sharma 1 1 24 8.00 1/24

