How Punjab Kings Aced IPL 2026 Auction With A Perfect Buy

Punjab Kings entered the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction with the second-lowest budget. Although they had just four slots to fill, one big priority was to find a replacement for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The franchise had splurged INR 4.2 crore to secure Maxwell last time around for a second homecoming. But he had a dismal show, managing just 48 runs and four wickets in seven games. It forced the Punjab Kings to release the Aussie ahead of the retention deadline.

However, despite the limited budget, PBKS managed to pull off a heist and ace the IPL 2026 auction by finding the ideal replacement for Maxwell. After a mini bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders, they were able to secure promising Australian youngster Cooper Connolly at a steal deal of INR 3 crore.

Notably, with a limited budget of just INR 11.5 crore, Punjab Kings had to wait patiently till Connolly’s name came up, who was incidentally also their first buy in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cooper Connolly is a supreme talent who boasts of audacious hitting abilities, apart from contributing with his slow left arm spin. Furthermore, he is capable of batting in different positions, which allows a lot of flexibility in the middle order.

Connolly can especially be a lethal weapon in Punjab’s home ground at Mullanpur, which offers spin and turn

The 22-year-old has looked in good form recently, which will be happy news for the Punjab Kings before the IPL 2026 season starts.

In the ongoing BBL 2025-26 season so far, he has scored 197 runs in 10 outings and hit two fifties. The Perth Scorchers bowler is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 13 scalps at a shocking economy of 6.66.

The all-rounder was impressive during the home India ODI series as well, contributing with a fifty and four wickets. The runners-up from last season will hope that the youngster can replicate his success in his debut IPL too.

