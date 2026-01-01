How Rajasthan Royals Fought off RCB to Pick Underrated Wicketkeeping Gem at IPL 2026 Auction?

He plays for Railways in domestic cricket.

A string scouting network and social media helped Rajasthan Royals find an underrated wicketkeeping talent in Ravi Singh ahead of the IPL 2026 auction held on December 16. The franchise outbid reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the auction table, who were also interested in the Railways batter-keeper. RR eventually secured his services for INR 95 lakh after a competitive bidding war that began at INR 30 lakh.

RR were seeking a domestic middle-order option after the trade of Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC). They saw Ravi Singh as the perfect choice for that position.

Auction Room BTS of Rajasthan Royals Before Acquiring Ravi Singh

In a video released by the franchise on the YouTube channel, the RR think-tank, featuring head coach Kumar Sangakkara and batting coach Vikram Rathour alongside the owner and analyst, had an intense discussion about their domestic batting priorities. Ravi Singh emerged as the second choice for the middle order, with Kartik Sharma, signed by CSK, initially seen as the first option.

During a vital discussion, Sangakkara asked, “How much better is Ravi Singh?”

The analyst responded, saying, “Ravi and Tejaswi (Dahiya) were pretty close together.”

Rathour joined the discussion, stressing the potential need for a right-hander amid a left-hander-heavy top-order. However, Sangakkara pointed out a potential issue, citing RCB’s interest in Ravi, mentioning that he read a few social media posts claiming the Railways batter might be on their top priority.

That concern turned out to be right at the auction table, where RCB started the bidding for Ravi at INR 30 lakh. RR continued to compete until RCB withdrew at INR 95 lakh.

Why Rajasthan Royals Went Hard for Ravi Singh at IPL 2026 Auction?

Sangakkara explained how social media and modern scouting have changed the way franchises find uncapped talent.

“Social media is a great tool to understand this, as many scouts share videos that we sometimes miss. It’s fascinating to see our feeds filled with updates about players. Our analysts keep a close eye on social media, and they follow a few pundits or scouts who provide useful insights about players’ trends and performance,” explained Sanga.

Ravi Singh’s domestic stats back the decision. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, the left-hander amassed 345 runs in four innings, averaging 115 with a strike rate of 129.69, including one hundred and three fifties. He also led the six-hitting charts with 22 sixes and 29 fours. In T20s, the 20-year-old has accumulated 295 runs in nine innings so far, averaging 42.1 with a strike rate of 174.55 and two fifties.

Overall, his 50-over record shows 454 runs in eight innings at 75.66 with a strike rate of 127.52. These numbers, along with his fearless batting against both pace and spin, were enough to convince Rajasthan Royals that Ravi Singh could be the long-term Indian middle-order and wicketkeeping solution they needed after Samson. He is also a suitable backup for Dhruv Jurel.

