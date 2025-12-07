How RCB Brand Could Be Impacted if Welsh Fire Owner Sanjay Govil Acquires IPL Franchise

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the current IPL champions, are looking for a new owner. Buyers from India and other countries have shown interest. According to a report in The Telegraph, the owners of the Hundred team Welsh Fire are strong contenders and have enough money to buy the franchise, which is valued at USD 2 billion.

RCB are going through an important phase as the team is now on the market. Diageo, the company that has owned the franchise for years, has decided to sell it, and many groups have shown interest. One name widely mentioned is Sanjay Govil, who is expected to make a strong bid before the deadline arrives in March next year.

Sanjay Govil is an Indian American businessman who built his wealth in the technology sector. Over recent years, he has also become very active in world cricket. He is one of the main owners of Welsh Fire in The Hundred in the UK, and he also owns Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket in the USA. Because of his experience across these leagues, he understands how franchise cricket works in different parts of the world.

How RCB brand could be impacted if Sanjay Govil buys IPL Franchise

If Govil and his partners manage to buy RCB, the team could enter a completely new phase. His involvement in the UK and US already gives him a global base, and adding an IPL franchise would expand his reach even further. This could help RCB build new overseas partnerships, increase their international popularity, and create new ways how to to grow their brand.

Govil has shown at Welsh Fire and Washington Freedom that he focuses on strong organisation, better systems, and long term performance. If he brings the same mindset to IPL, the franchise may see growth in training facilities, marketing ideas, and global fan engagement. His influence could help RCB connect not just with Indian audiences but also with cricket fans in places where the sport is growing quickly.

If this group completes the deal, RCB would become the main team in Govil’s cricket network. Welsh Fire and Washington Freedom would then become sister franchises of RCB. This connection could raise the value of all three teams, as they would share common planning, shared ideas, and stronger brand links. For RCB, this would offer a chance to grow into an even bigger global cricket brand, with ties across India, the UK, and the USA.

After this, any other cricket teams Sanjay Govil buys in different leagues will automatically become sister franchises of RCB.

