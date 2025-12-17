How RR Squad Built Incredible Bowling Depth After IPL 2026 Auction

The squad boasts 6 spinners, 11 pacers.

The RR squad has become one of the strongest after the IPL 2026 mini auction. The Rajasthan Royals spent INR 13.4 crore from their total purse of INR 16.05 crore to sign nine players, and the RR squad now has excellent depth in bowling. Before the auction, they had already retained 16 players on the retention deadline day.

After the IPL 2026 auction, the RR squad has built an incredible bowling lineup, covering all areas with quality spinners and pacers. Here’s a look at how the Rajasthan Royals strengthened their bowling department.

Spin Department

Ahead of the retentions, Rajasthan Royals brought in Ravindra Jadeja via trade from Chennai Super Kings. Jadeja, who has 170 IPL wickets, will be the key all-rounder for the team. They also signed Donovan Ferreira from Delhi Capitals via trade, who can bowl off-spin, and retained Riyan Parag, who has been bowling off-spin for RR for the past few seasons.

To further strengthen their spin attack, RR bought Ravi Bishnoi for INR 7 crore, who has 72 IPL wickets. They also signed left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, who impressed in his debut season, and Yash Raj Punia, who can bowl leg breaks.

For the upcoming season, RR can go with Ravindra Jadeja as the lead spinner and all-rounder, supported by Ravi Bishnoi. Riyan Parag can bowl a few overs, and Donovan Ferreira can contribute 1–2 overs if he plays. Backups Vignesh Puthur who did well for MI his debut season and Yash Raj Punia from Karnataka add extra depth. Even after releasing Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, RR still have quality spinners and strong coverage in this department.

Spinners in RR squad

Ravindra Jadeja (Slow Left arm Orthodox), Ravi Bishnoi (leg-spinner), Riyan Parag (off-spinner), Donovan Ferreira (off-spinner), Vignesh Puthur (Left arm Wrist spin), Yash Raj Punia (leg-spinner).

Pace Department

In the pace department, the RR squad also has great depth. Ahead of the retentions, Rajasthan Royals brought in Sam Curran via trade from Chennai Super Kings. Curran, likely to feature in the playing XI, will be one of the new-ball bowlers.

At the auction, RR signed domestic pacers Sushant Mishra (Jharkhand) who took 19 wickets in 10 matches in SMAT 2025, Brijesh Sharma (Bengal), and Kuldeep Sen, along with overseas pacer Adam Milne from New Zealand. They had already retained Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, and Nandre Burger.

In the playing XI, RR can go with Curran, Archer, and Sandeep Sharma, with Tushar Deshpande as another option. They also have several all-round pacers as backups for Archer. After releasing Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma, and Akash Madhwal, the RR squad has strengthened its pace attack through trades, retentions, and auction buys.

Pacers in RR Squad

Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Nandre Burger, Kwena Mahphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne.

