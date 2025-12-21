How SRH Players Fared in SMAT 2025 Ft. Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand won the tournament.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 featured plenty of Indian domestic talents. Some of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained players for IPL 2026 set the stage ablaze with their top performances in the T20 tournament.

Let’s take a look at how they have fared.

SRH Players in SMAT 2025: Performance Analysis

Here we take a look at how SRH players in SMAT fared as they build towards the upcoming 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ishan Kishan stole the show among the batters

Ishan Kishan recently earned his spot back in the Indian team based on his performances in the domestic circuit over the past few months, especially the latest season of SMAT. He became only the second player, after his SRH teammate Abhishek Sharma, to smash five centuries in his SMAT career, two out of which came in this season. The 27-year-old led Jharkhand to a win in the final over Pune, and ended the campaign as the only batter with 500+ runs. In the process, he broke an ample number of records across 10 matches.

Salil Arora had a base price of INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. He was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. The 23-year-old’s SMAT performances of 350+ runs, being the top run-getter for Punjab, and seventh overall, showcase his value. The keeper-batter held an average of 72, while firing all guns at a strike rate of just below 200. His top score of an unbeaten 125 came against Jharkhand.

Abhishek Sharma played six matches before joining the Men in Blue for the T20I series against South Africa. The Punjab opener took the centre stage with 304 runs at an average in excess of 50. Abhishek also had the highest strike rate of 249. He also struck two half-centuries and his fifth SMAT century against Bengal with a top score of 148. The 25-year-old also rolled over his arm, taking seven wickets. His best figures of 3/23 came against Puducherry.

Ravichandran Smaran, the young batter from Karnataka, also amassed 300+ runs in seven games. The 22-year-old has two fifties to his name, with an overall average and strike rate of 64 and 159. Smaran’s top score of 72 came during the rescue attempt against Delhi, although it ultimately ended on a losing note.

Jaydev Undakat stands out among bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat, with 12 wickets in seven games, was the top wicket-taker for his side, Saurashtra. His average of under 16 and runs flow under seven RPO is a testament to his rich experience in cricket. The left-arm pacer was added to the SRH retained player 2026 list for his unique skillset and the 34-year-old’s ability to bowl in multiple phases of the game.

For a 23-year-old, Harsh Dubey from Vidarbha fared well with eight wickets in seven outings. While his average crossed 20, he kept the economy as low as six, which is commendable in T20 cricket. Dubey’s skills as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler came in handy as he was the second-highest wicket-taker for his State behind Yash Thakur. The southpaw played a few shots with the bat too, collecting 70 runs

SRH Players Who Skipped SMAT 2025

Zeeshan Ansari, the 26-year-old Googly bowler, has been out of action since the end of the last Indian Premier League season.

The 23-year-old Onkar Tarmale from Maharashtra also did not participate. He is a right-arm fast bowler.

SRH Players in SMAT Performance Chart

Here’s a full list of Sunrisers players in SMAT 2025.

SRH Batters in SMAT 2025

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 6s 50s Ishan Kishan Jharkhand 10 517 57.44 197.32 33 2 Salil Arora Punjab 8 358 71.60 198.88 28 1 Ravichandran Smaran Karnataka 7 319 63.80 158.70 18 2 Abhishek Sharma Punjab 6 304 50.66 249.18 26 2 Aniket Verma Madhya Pradesh 10 120 15 164.38 10 0 Nitish Kumar Reddy Andhra 3 70 23.33 137.25 2 0 Harsh Dubey Vidarbha 7 70 14 109.37 1 0 Shivang Kumar Madhya Pradesh 4 59 14.75 143.9 1 0 Shivam Mavi Uttar Pradesh 7 37 9.25 97.36 2 0 Harshal Patel Gujarat 5 22 7.33 122.22 0 0

SRH Bowlers in SMAT 2025

Player State Matches Wickets Average Economy Best Jaydev Unadkat Saurashtra 7 12 15.66 6.71 3/19 Harsh Dubey Vidarbha 7 8 20.62 6.34 2/13 Harshal Patel Gujarat 5 8 23.62 9.69 3/26 Abhishek Sharma Punjab 6 7 20.42 8.93 3/23 Nitish Kumar Reddy Andhra 3 6 14.66 8 3/17 Shivam Mavi Uttar Pradesh 7 7 31 8.78 3/24 Sakib Hussain Bihar 5 5 29.60 9.75 2/30 Shivang Kumar Madhya Pradesh 4 4 24.5 8.10 3/25 Amit Kumar Jharkhand 5 3 27.67 8.30 2/36 Praful Hinge Vidarbha 1 1 23 5.75 1/23 Krains Fuletra Saurashtra 2 1 62 10.16 1/30

