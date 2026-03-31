How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Power Game Forces Ravindra Jadeja To Rethink Lines in Rajasthan Royals Nets

Ravindra Jadeja praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his stunning 15-ball 50 in the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati. He admitted that Vaibhav’s powerful hitting has even made bowlers rethink their lines in the Rajasthan Royals nets.

Vaibhav, who has just turned 15, smashed the third fastest fifty in IPL history. While chasing 128, he scored 52 runs off just 17 balls, hitting four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 305.88.

Ravindra Jadeja Left Impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Power Hitting

Speaking after the match, Ravindra Jadeja praised his batting and said that you cannot bowl at the stumps to him because he will hit you for a six. He also added that Vaibhav bats in the same fearless way in matches as he does in the nets.

“You cannot bowl at the stumps to him in the nets. If you bowl at the stumps, he will hit it straight into the stands. It is very difficult,” Ravindra Jadeja said. “As far as Vaibhav is concerned, I feel his mindset is very fearless because he bats in the nets the same way he bats in matches,” he added.

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Dropped Early, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Game Away in Powerplay

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got lucky on the first ball of his innings as he was dropped by Kartik Sharma. But when you play as fearlessly as he does, you also need some luck, and once you get that, there is no stopping you.

Just like Ravindra Jadeja said, you cannot bowl at the stumps to him. Noor Ahmad bowled two balls at the stumps in the sixth over, and Vaibhav smashed both for consecutive sixes over long on to complete his half century, that too inside the powerplay.

He has been a special talent. Last season, which was his debut season, he scored the fastest century by an Indian and the second fastest overall. Recently, at the Naman Awards, he said that he wants to break the fastest century record in the IPL, which is held by Chris Gayle. If he continues to play like this, we might soon see history being created by this youngster.

All-Round Performance Helps Rajasthan Royals Seal Easy Win Over CSK

Speaking about the match, RR bowled out CSK for just 127 runs in the first innings. For them, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each, while Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi took one each.

In reply, RR chased the target in just 12.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 52, while Yashasvi Jaiswal stayed not out on 38.

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