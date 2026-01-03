Huge Boost As Key LSG Pacer Reach 90% Bowling Fitness Before IPL 2026

He featured in only two matches of the IPL 2025.

Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is likely to attain his full bowling fitness ahead of the IPL 2026. Previously, he was ruled out of the last edition after featuring in just two matches.

“Mayank Yadav is progressing well through his rehabilitation and has successfully achieved bowling at 90 per cent intensity, with a current workload of 18 overs per week,” revealed a BCCI official.

Mayank Yadav Set to Return for LSG in IPL 2026

The 23-year-old had made the headlines in his debut IPL season for his blazing pace. Mayank had snared seven scalps in four matches of the IPL 2024 at an impressive economy of 6.98. This noteworthy show in the Indian Premier League also earned him India’s T20I cap, as the bowler made his international debut against Bangladesh in October 2024.

But Mayank has dealt with multiple injuries in his short career so far. He had missed participating in last year’s domestic action due to a persistent back injury. The right-arm pacer was all set to make a return to the IPL 2025, but unfortunately, a toe injury delayed his return.

Though the Delhi seamer finally made a comeback for the franchise, he was again sidelined from the tournament after just two appearances due to the back issue. But despite his recurring injury setbacks, LSG had retained the youngster for a huge amount of INR 11 crore. However, a BCCI source has recently informed PTI about the latest updates of the bowler’s recovery.

“He has also demonstrated significant improvements in strength and conditioning, enabling him to approach the maximal fitness levels required for pace bowling. Over the forthcoming weeks, he is expected to progress to bowling at 100 per cent intensity,” he added.

Mayank Yadav’s Return Will Strengthen LSG’s Pace Attack for IPL 2026

The Lucknow management had already built an injury-prone fast bowling attack for the upcoming season, comprising the likes of Mayank, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan. Moreover, they had also traded out pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians (MI) before the mini auction.

Amidst this, Mayank achieving his 90% bowling fitness would be a great sign for the side. If the bowler manages to play the entire season without picking up another injury blow, his partnership with the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer, Mohammed Shami, could prove to be pivotal for LSG.

