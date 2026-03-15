Huge Boost for KKR As Star Batter Returns To Form With Century Ahead of IPL 2026

Relief for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Cameron Green returned to form with the bat and scored a century for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales at Cricket Central Ground in Sydney.

KKR Star Cameron Green Hits Century in Sheffield Shield Match

In the match, Cameron Green came in to bat at No.4 for Western Australia in the first innings when the team was 33/2. Along with Cameron Bancroft, he added a partnership of 109 runs before Bancroft was dismissed for 57.

Even though Western Australia kept losing wickets from the other end, Green continued to hold the innings together and went on to score a brilliant century.

At the end of day 2, Green was unbeaten on 130* off 232 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. It is a good sign for him and also for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, who bought him for INR 25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Speaking about the match, New South Wales were dismissed for 232 in their first innings. Matthew Gilkes and Josh Philippe scored half centuries, while for Western Australia, Corey Rocchiccioli was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets.

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Sheffield Shield Century Gives Cameron Green Much Needed Confidence

Cameron Green in the T20 World Cup 2026 scored only 24 runs in three innings at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 120. He has been going through a lean patch with the bat.

After recovering from a back injury in 2025, Green started well on his return and scored three half centuries in the five match T20I series against West Indies. However, since then, in his last nine T20I innings, he has not scored a fifty and has been dismissed for a single digit score four times. His highest score in these nine innings is 36.

He is also not bowling much because of the injury he had earlier. So this century in the Sheffield Shield, even though it came in red ball cricket, will boost his confidence and also be a good sign for KKR ahead of the new IPL 2026 season as he is expected to be in the playing XI right from the start.

KKR IPL 2026 Schedule for 1st Phase

Date Match Venue Time March 29 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 7:30 PM April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 7:30 PM April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 7:30 PM

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