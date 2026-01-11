Ignored At IPL 2026 Auction And For T20 World Cup, Former Mumbai Indians Star Hits Purple Patch in Franchise League

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, a former Mumbai Indians star is setting franchise cricket on fire.

In an era where not getting picked in tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup would shatter the hopes of a player, New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs has hit a purple patch in the Super Smash 2025/26.

The New Zealand batter has been a force to reckon with for Auckland in recent times, and has sprung back into form in the franchise based tournament. He continued his prolific form with an unbeaten 88 against Canterbury which wasn’t enough to take the team over the line.

In four innings of the Super Smash this season, the Mumbai Indians star has scored 250 runs at an average of 83.33, which is impressive. With this, the right-hander is also the highest run-scorer in the tournament till now with Tom Blundell and Dane Cleaver being the next two.

Was the Mumbai Indians Star a Miss in the IPL 2026 Auction?

With the way he is showcasing his skills right now, any team would certainly agree to the fact that he was a miss in the IPL 2026 auction. Though the 23-year-old has been a part of the Mumbai Indians previously, he hasn’t got a chance to make it to the playing XI for the side.

His T20 international career has also been brief, with just four matches under his belt in which he has scored 64 runs with a highest score of an unbeaten 44. In T20s overall, his average has been 36.76, which is impressive considering his batting position. Jacobs was impressive in the Plunket Shield as well.

The youngster has got a terrific bat swing, which allows him to attack the bowlers at will. Moreover, Jacobs is an amazing judge of length, which makes him quite dangerous through all the phases of the innings.

If he continues to bat in this manner, Jacobs can reap great rewards in the near future with the growing nature of franchise leagues. However, one of the big misses in his career till now would be the fact that he was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2026.

