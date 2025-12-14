News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India A Cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran Added to IPL 2026 Auction List After Request from Franchise
indian-premier-league-ipl

India A Cricketer Added to IPL 2026 Auction List After Request from Franchise

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: December 14, 2025
1 min read
India A Cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran Added to IPL 2026 Auction List After Request from Franchise

Star India A batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been added to the vast player pool of the IPL 2026 auction, just two days before the event. According to Cricbuzz, the decision has been made following the request of a franchise.

However, Easwaran recently had a fierce Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 season for Bengal. While leading the side, he notched up 266 runs in seven fixtures, striking at 152.

His heroics also included an unbeaten 130-run knock off just 66 balls against Punjab.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.