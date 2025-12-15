India Star Names CSK Among Two Preferred Teams Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He played only one game in IPL 2025.

Featured on the Sunrisers Hyderabad released players list, the Indian leg-spinner stated that CSK is among his preferred teams ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 auction, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Chahar was released by SRH after a lack of use in the last Indian Premier League season, having featured in just one game, where he bowled just a solitary over. Notably, SRH finished eighth on the points table.

Rahul Chahar Sees Chepauk as a Strategic Fit for CSK

Speaking to CricTracker, Rahul Chahar stated that his bowling style suits the pitch and conditions in Chepauk, hence he would like to represent the Chennai Super Kings.

“I have a decent bowling record at Chepauk, and CSK would suit me because the ball moves well there,” Chahar said.

His stats at the MA Chidambaram Stadium back his statement as he boasts a pretty good record at CSK’s home ground. The leg-spinner has claimed 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 15.92 and an impressive economy rate of 6.19, including a four-wicket haul.

The pitches at Chepauk have traditionally been spin-friendly, and the franchise has preferred to include more than two spinners in the playing XI. However, it doesn’t seem to be happening soon in the IPL 2026 auction, as the Super Kings already have Shreyas Gopal in the squad, who mirrors his skillset.

Rahul Chahar Seeks Home Comfort at Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, stated that Rajasthan Royals would be the other franchise he would like to play for.

“Rajasthan is my home, so either CSK or RR would fit me,” Chahar said regarding his ideal teams.

Indian leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar reveals his dream IPL teams ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. #RahulChahar pic.twitter.com/xWs9iIMB4U — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 14, 2025

Having played a lot at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Chahar knows the pitches at the venue and what works on that ground. His lone T20 outing at RR’s home venue displays his understanding and experience of playing on home conditions. In his solitary outing, Chahar bagged three wickets at 7.25 rpo.

Listed in the SP1 set with a base price of INR 1 crore, the 26-year-old is determined to revive his T20 career. Despite limited opportunities last season, Chahar boasts a strong IPL record of 75 wickets in 78 innings, averaging 28.66 with an economy of 7.72. However, after seasons of failure, the 24-year-old is looking for a fresh start at the IPL 2026 auction.

