IPL 2026 Auction Recruit Makes Case For RCB Playing XI After Stunning Fifty in U19 Asia Cup 2025

One of the newest recruits of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vihaan Malhotra, has made a strong case to feature in their IPL 2026 playing XI. He has notched up a brilliant unbeaten 61-run knock off 45 balls to guide India to the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final. The Bengaluru outfit has recently acquired the player in the IPL 2026 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakh.

Vihaan Malhotra’s 61* Sets Up India vs Pakistan Final in U19 Asia Cup 2025

The 18-year-old’s crucial knock alongside Aaron George’s 49-ball 58* propelled India U19 to a dominating eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka U19 in the semi-final. Earlier, the Boys in Blue restricted the opposition to just 138/8 in 20 overs in a rain-marred fixture.

But they suffered a hurdled start in the second innings as both of the star openers, captain Ayush Mhatre (7) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (9), returned for single-digit scores. However, a strong 114*-run partnership between George and Malhotra ensured no further hiccups in the chase for India.

The side would look to continue their unbeaten streak in the summit clash to clinch a record ninth title in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final. They will lock horns with Pakistan U19 for the silverware on December 21 in Dubai. Notably, Pakistan U19’s only defeat in the tournament so far has come against Mhatre and Co., as India U19 claimed the group-stage fixture with a comprehensive 90-run victory.

U19 Stars Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan Will Feature in RCB Squad for IPL 2026

After two stunning Indian Premier League (IPL) debuts of Suryavanshi and Mhatre, the fans might get to witness some more carnage by the U19 stars in the upcoming IPL 2026. Besides Malhotra, RCB have picked up another prodigy, Kanishk Chouhan, at his base price of INR 30 lakh.

Both of these youngsters have produced multiple key performances while representing India U19 in recent times. While Malhotra has piled up 149 runs in four matches of the event so far, Kanishk has contributed six scalps, including a three-wicket haul, and 88 runs.

If given a chance, these young guns could also make it to the headlines in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. But either way, their stint with RCB would operate as a valuable learning opportunity from all the star domestic and international players.

