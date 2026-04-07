IPL 2026: DC vs GT Game Plan – Gujarat Titans’ Middle-Order Rebuild and Bowling Tweaks

GT need to revamp their batting unit.

Jos Buttler’s recent poor form and Shubman Gill’s absence in the last game have exposed Gujarat Titans’ middle order in early IPL 2026. They had a similar issue last time, but with the top three doing heavy lifting, GT could get away with it. Now, they want more contributions from the shaky middle order.

So far, Gujarat Titans have the worst average (12.57) and second-worst strike rate (135.38) from all batters between No.4 and 7 this year. They have lost a wicket every 9.28 deliveries and taken 6.50 balls for every boundary. This issue will likely continue, and the top three will need to do the heavy lifting again.

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However, before the auction, GT traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians (MI), leaving them with fewer options in the squad. Their available options, who aren’t playing in the main XI, aren’t too great either. So, it’s not like things will improve drastically for them.

How Gujarat Titans should add more depth to middle order against DC in IPL 2026

While their options are minimal, they can still choose to use their resources wisely and play more batters in the middle order. Currently, GT have tried Washington Sundar at No.5, and despite his batting capabilities, No.5 might be too early, especially given his limitations against pace. Below him are Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan, all of whom haven’t exactly shown the ability to construct innings despite occasional flashes of brilliance.

That Glenn Phillips hasn’t fired at No.4 has made things trickier for Gujarat Titans. He has been dismissed once each against pace and spin. The worst GT can do is replace him with someone like Tom Banton.

Instead, they should play both Banton and Phillips for this game against Delhi Capitals. Apart from form issues, Buttler has often been dismissed by left-arm spin this year, and Axar Patel has troubled him in the past. Kuldeep Yadav has also dismissed him thrice.

So, the first focus should be to bolster the middle order with another spin hitter, and Banton can do the job. He has always been a quality player against spin, with a range of sweeps and unconventional shots to work with. On flat decks, he will unlikely have as many issues as he faced during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Then, Banton has also started batting more in the middle order, including for England, in T20s. So, he should come in and take the No.4 or 5 spot as per the bowler in the opponent. His entry point can be delayed if a pacer is operating, or he can be promoted should a spinner break the previous pair.

To accommodate Banton, Gujarat Titans should drop Kagiso Rabada, who has been playing only on merit now. He doesn’t add enough value in any phase, and on a flat Delhi pitch, Rabada is unlikely to have any significant success. GT have been playing one pacer too many already and should stick with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma.

Why Washington Sundar should go out against Delhi Capitals

Apart from his limitations as a batter, Sundar’s bowling might not be too effective against Delhi Capitals either. DC have several quality spin-hitters in the middle overs, and GT might restrict using him against two RHB openers. His powerplay numbers since last year – a solitary wicket and an economy rate of 11.43 – clearly suggest his issues with the new ball during the field restrictions.

Amid Rashid Khan’s poor form, Gujarat Titans can’t afford the other spinner with neither wicket-taking value nor run-restricting capabilities. They have Phillips, who can bowl off-spin in the powerplay if there’s a need. Tewatia can also roll over his arms to bowl leg-spin should the need arise, but GT have historically had so many bowling options that they haven’t required part-timers to bowl.

Instead, they should play Sai Kishore, who can bowl across phases and brings superior defensive skill sets. If Sai plays, he will handle the powerplay bowling against two RHBs with spin issues, which would allow GT to use Prasidh and Ashok more in the middle overs again, despite Rabada’s absence. Notably, they don’t bowl enough spin in the powerplay, but against DC openers, they need to attack with spin straight away, making Kishore’s presence all the more important.

GT can also include Arshad Khan in place of Shahrukh if they want more bowling options in the pace department. Siraj has had powerplay issues lately, and Arshad can share some workload while also giving left-arm variety to the attack. He’s also a decent pace-hitter in the lower order and can give cushion in the lower order.

Arshad will be followed by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, again two solid pace-hitters, which maintains immense depth. So, the batting unit will look like: Sudharsan, Gill, Buttler, Phillips, Banton, Arshad, Tewatia, and Rashid. This is the best batting lineup they can field with the available resources.

In the bowling department, they will have Sai, Siraj, Prasidh, and Ashok. This lineup has four solid pacers, including an all-rounder, for different phases, two specialist spinners – one with great wicket-taking value and the other with one of the best defensive skills for T20s. Around them will be three quality part-time bowlers who can chip in in various phases to share the workload.

Their historical preference for more bowlers worked when the top three were in-form batters, while Rashid Khan brought consistent wickets, so they could afford to compromise the batting depth. Now, GT need to employ specialists in every department to get options in the batting and bowling departments. Against DC, this change will help them give themselves the best possible chance to score big on a flat surface and get more bowling options who can actually restrict runs with defensive skills while maintaining variety.

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