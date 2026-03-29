IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Game Plan – Big Test for Noor Ahmad, Extended Bowling Role for Matthew Short

CSK spinners will have a big challenge.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have several concerns in IPL 2026, and while Noor Ahmad provides quality, their spin attack also looks vulnerable. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are no longer around, while the likes of Prashant Veer are inexperienced. Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal don’t have an encouraging recent record.

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The big test for CSK spinner Noor Ahmad against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will likely play as many as four LHBs – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravindra Jadeja – in the top six against CSK. Noor Ahmad doesn’t have a great record against southpaws this year: 1 wicket, 12.13 economy, & 3.75 balls-per-boundary. In contrast, he has five scalps at 30.40 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.79 against RHBs.

His record against most RR batters, including RHBs, hasn’t been too great. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have struck at 222.22 and 266.66, respectively, without getting dismissed, while Riyan Parag has a strike rate of 165.51 with a solitary dismissal. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer has been equally good, striking at a whopping 176.19 and hitting nine boundaries in 42 deliveries.

Only Dhruv Jurel has struggled a bit against Noor. However, knowing his superior spin skills, he will unlikely have too many issues against the CSK bowler. Even Ravindra Jadeja has watched him from close quarters at CSK last season and can manage him should the need arise.

The case for Matthew Short

Now that Dewald Brevis is ruled out for the initial few games, CSK will likely play Matthew Short, who might be more handy with the ball than with the bat. Since 2025, Short has eight wickets at 20.87 runs apiece and an economy rate of 6.72 against LHBs. In contrast, he has six wickets at a high average of 46.33 and an economy rate of 9.98 against RHBs.

That’s obviously because he’s an off-spinner and takes the ball away from the southpaws. He will need to bowl in the powerplay against two LHBs and could start the innings with Khaleel Ahmed. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his wicket four times in 42 balls against off-spin, so there’s an early matchup.

Jaiswal plays spin well, but he can have issues if the track is slightly on the slower side. The same goes for Shimron Hetmyer. So, Matthew Short will have an extended role to play in this game against an LHB-heavy RR batting lineup.

Prashant Veer, who will make his debut, will face several negative matchups up front, and the same goes for whoever plays between Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal. Even RHBs at RR are quality spin players and won’t let him settle. Noor Ahmad will need to step up, while Short will have to do the heavy lifting.

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