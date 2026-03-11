IPL 2026 Schedule Announced for 1st Phase: RCB To Play Opener Against SRH

After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026 schedule) for 1st Phase was announced today, March 11. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 (Saturday) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The reason for the IPL 2026 schedule coming out in two-phases is due to the ongoing elections. For now, the fixtures have been announced till April 12. This initial phase will have two double-header weekends.
Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will finish the opening weekend with a blockbuster clash on March 29 (Sunday). Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their season against Gujarat Titans (GT).
The IPL 2026 El Clasico between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, has not been scheduled in the first phase of the tournament.
ALSO READ:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|March 28
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|March 29
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|March 30
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|March 31
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|April 1
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|April 2
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|April 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|April 4
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|April 5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|April 5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|April 7
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|April 8
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|April 9
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|April 11
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|April 11
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|April 12
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|April 12
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.