IPL 2026 Schedule Announced for 1st Phase: RCB To Play Opener Against SRH

After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026 schedule) for 1st Phase was announced today, March 11. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 (Saturday) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The reason for the IPL 2026 schedule coming out in two-phases is due to the ongoing elections. For now, the fixtures have been announced till April 12. This initial phase will have two double-header weekends.

Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will finish the opening weekend with a blockbuster clash on March 29 (Sunday). Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their season against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The IPL 2026 El Clasico between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, has not been scheduled in the first phase of the tournament.

IPL 2026 Schedule for 1st Phase

Date Match Venue March 28 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru March 29 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai March 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati March 31 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Mullanpur April 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai April 4 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi April 4 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata April 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati April 8 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur April 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai April 12 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow April 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai

