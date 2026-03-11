IPL 2026 Schedule Announced for 1st Phase: RCB To Play Opener Against SRH

News
IPL 2026 Schedule Announced for 1st Phase
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul
Last updated: March 11, 2026
2 min read
After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026 schedule) for 1st Phase was announced today, March 11. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 (Saturday) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The reason for the IPL 2026 schedule coming out in two-phases is due to the ongoing elections. For now, the fixtures have been announced till April 12. This initial phase will have two double-header weekends.

Heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will finish the opening weekend with a blockbuster clash on March 29 (Sunday). Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their season against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The IPL 2026 El Clasico between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, has not been scheduled in the first phase of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Schedule for 1st Phase

DateMatchVenue
March 28Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadBengaluru
March 29Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai
March 30Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsGuwahati
March 31Punjab Kings vs Gujarat TitansMullanpur
April 1Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi CapitalsLucknow
April 2Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata
April 3Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsChennai
April 4Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansDelhi
April 4Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsAhmedabad
April 5Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GiantsHyderabad
April 5Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsBengaluru
April 6Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab KingsKolkata
April 7Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansGuwahati
April 8Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat TitansDelhi
April 9Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super GiantsKolkata
April 10Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruGuwahati
April 11Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers HyderabadMullanpur
April 11Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi CapitalsChennai
April 12Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat TitansLucknow
April 12Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruMumbai

