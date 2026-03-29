Irfan Pathan Shares How Change of Bowling Action Helped Hardik Pandya During MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Game

Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket in the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has described how a change in bowling action has helped Hardik Pandya to bring in more control in his lines. While commentating for the MI vs KKR match, the player revealed how their discussion at the NCA led to his change of bowling action three years back.

“I was there with the U-19 Indian team at the NCA camp three years ago, and we had a lot of discussions around the position of wrist while bowling inswing. After that he has changed his action as well,” he stated on Star Sports Network.

“The upright action has helped him to bring in better control in line and also made it easier to move his wrist. Earlier, there used to be counter-rotation and side-flexion, but as he is now keeping his wrist straight, he is staying upright at the time of release,” added Irfan.

The grind started 3 years ago – now we’re seeing the results. 📽️@IrfanPathan explains how an upright action changed the game for Hardik Pandya 🙌



Catch more expert analysis only on "Champions Wali Commentary" LIVE on JioHotstar!#TATAIPL 2026 | #MIvsKKR | LIVE NOW 👉… pic.twitter.com/o5kbvdOtKc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2026

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Besides putting up some fierce cameos down the order, the player also had a decent outing with the ball in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Hardik had scalped nine wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 8.81. But in MI’s IPL 2026 opener against the Knights, the captain couldn’t produce a similar show in front of a packed stadium at the Wankhede.

Following an expensive start by Trent Boult, he had conceded just a boundary to Finn Allen in the second over of the MI vs KKR match. But in his next over, KKR’s explosive opening duo of captain Ajinkya Rahane and Allen smacked two sixes and three boundaries off him, respectively, as Hardik gave away a total of 26 runs.

However, the all-rounder made a strong comeback in the penultimate over, conceding just 10 runs and dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi following his well-made 29-ball 51. He also finished the chase with an unbeaten 18 in the second innings. But the MI management will hope for better executions with the ball from the skipper in their upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 4.

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