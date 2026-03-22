Ishan Kishan Smacks 72 Runs Off 24 in SRH Intra-squad Match, Set to Put Up Stunning Show in IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan scored 354 runs, including a ton, in the previous IPL season.

Following an impressive debut season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ishan Kishan is set to dominate the IPL 2026. Notably, the batter will also take up the team’s leadership duties for the initial few matches in the absence of the star Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

Ishan Kishan Stars With Whirlwind 72 in SRH Practice Match Before IPL 2026

While featuring for the SRH A side in the first intra-squad practice game, the batter managed to score only 18 runs off 15 balls. But in the second innings, the gloveman notched up a spectacular knock, smashing 72 runs off just 24 deliveries, before getting dismissed by spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

On the other hand, youngster Salil Arora pushed his case to make it to the playing XI with yet another blistering knock for the SRH B. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored 56 off 26, following a pulsating 16-ball 47 in the first innings. The franchise had roped in Punjab’s top run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 for INR 1.50 crore.

Another new acquisition of the side, Liam Livingstone, was dismissed for a 10-ball nine in the first innings. But the star England all-rounder put up a show for the SRH B, scoring a brisk 21-ball 34.

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Ishan Kishan’s Stellar Run Continues Since Victorious SMAT Outing

A triumphant campaign in the SMAT 2025 had made way for the Jharkhand skipper to enter India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Besides guiding the side to their maiden title in the domestic 20-over league, Ishan also topped the chart with 517 runs in 10 fixtures, laced with two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

The left-hander also enjoyed a purple patch in the mega ICC event, registering 317 runs in nine fixtures to become the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament. The stand-in SRH captain will look to carry on the same momentum in the IPL 2026, as they kick off their campaign against the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on March 28.

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