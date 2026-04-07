Jasprit Bumrah in Splits After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Welcomes Him With a First-Ball Six in RR vs MI IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the much-anticipated matchup against Mumbai Indians (MI) star Jasprit Bumrah in the RR vs MI clash today (April 7) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Vaibhav faced Bumrah in the second over of the Royals innings after they were put to bat first in a rain-curtailed 11-over per side contest.

But what unfolded next stunned everyone as the young Vaibhav Sooryavashi showcased his sheer audacity and aggression to dispatch Bumrah for a first-ball six. The talismanic Indian pacer bowled in the slot and the 15-year-old with his effortless backlift whacked it into the stands over wide long-on. Following the shot, Bumrah could be seen sporting a smirk on his face while walking back to his mark.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did an encore again on the fourth ball of the over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a shortish slower delivery down the leg-side and Vaibhav pulled it into the stands beyond backward square leg.

However, Bumrah ended the over on a strong note with two dot balls, leaking a total of 14 runs that included the two sixes off Vaibhav and two singles.

Here is the Jasprit Bumrah reaction after conceding the first maximum.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal get Rajasthan Royals off to a flying start

Speaking about the RR vs MI clash, the explosive left-handed opening RR duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal lived upto their reputation and began with a carnage to make the most of the truncated conditions.

The duo smacked 59 runs in 3.2 overs (reduced powerplay) before Sooryavanshi fell prey on 39(14). He batted at a fiery strike rate of 278.57 including one boundary and five maximums. Jaiswal, on the other hand, kept going strong and even completed his fifty off 23 balls.

At the time of writing this report, the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard reads 121/3 in 9 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer currently batting in the middle.

Notably, Royals are unbeaten in IPL 2026 with two consecutive wins while MI have won one and lost the other.

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