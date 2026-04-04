Jasprit Bumrah Pulls Off Incredible Runout of Own Bowling To Dismiss Nitish Rana in DC vs MI IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Not with his yorkers, Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah showed incredible game awareness and accuracy to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Nitish Rana with a direct runout during the DC vs MI clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) today (April 4).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the second over of DC’s chase. Prior to that in the first over, the Capitals had already lost their star batter KL Rahul cheaply for 1 and the Nitish Rana wicket further put them on the back foot.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower around off and Nitish Rana nudged it towards mid-wicket and set-off for a run. But seeing Bumrah going for the ball, Nitish stuttered briefly. However, his partner Pathum Nissanka was already a long way down the pitch for Nitish to turn him back and carried on.

Bumrah was quick to run to his left, collect the ball, turn around and then aim it successfully at the stumps to catch the DC left-hander well short of the crease.

Watch the video of the incident below.

One way or the other, he will get you! 🎯🔥



Jasprit Bumrah with a top bowling & fielding effort to dismiss Nitish Rana! 💥



Game on in Delhi! #TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvMI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/iF6yMsCqSG pic.twitter.com/Br4OQpkH3D — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2026

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Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar dent Delhi Capitals early after SKY fifty propel Mumbai Indians to fighting total

Speaking about the DC vs MI clash, after being put to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to post a competitive 162/6 in 20 overs on a two-paced pitch. Notably, MI are missing skipper Hardik Pandya who is unwell with India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav taking over the captaincy reins.

For MI, SKY led from the front and played a captain’s knock with a gritty 36-ball 51, with Rohit Sharma (35 off 26) and Naman Dhir (28 off 21) contributing with crucial runs as well.

Coming to the chase, DC faltered early in the first over as Deepak Chahar removed KL Rahul followed by Bumrah’s heroics with the runout. However, the pair of Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizi seemed to have somewhat steadied the ship and will need to stitch a solid partnership.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 43/2 in 6.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizvi currently batting in the middle.

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