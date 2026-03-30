Jasprit Bumrah Shares Advice to KKR Bowlers After Batting Carnage By Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted giving words of advice to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers after they were taken to the cleaners during the MI vs KKR clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) last night (March 29). After KKR posted a towering target of 221, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton took the game away with a record 148-run opening stand as the five-time champions registered their highest-ever successful chase in IPL history.

Jasprit Bumrah gives advice to KK bowlers after batting carnage by Mumbai Indians

In the aftermath of the contents, KKR fast bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Saurabh Dubey picked Bumrah’s brain on how to tackle such batting carnage. Notably, Tyagi conceded 43 runs from his four overs and took one wicket. Saurabh Dubey, on the other hand, who joined as Akash Deep’s replacement, did not feature in the match.

In a video posted by KKR on their social media channels, Jasprit Bumrah could be heard saying,

“Since years off spin is off spin, leg spin is leg spin, fast bowling is fast bowling and outswing is outswing. If I bowl a good ball, it’s good right? That’s the belief!”

He added, “I bowl a good ball, he can’t hit me. If one ball gets hit, then I’ll comeback harder. I mean not the pace, but attitude. Whatever ball I am bowling, I back it 100%. The execution can be a bit here and there but intent is the game. Because you can’t escape the way these guys bat these days, if you try to escape it will become 70 instead of 40! The intent should be if you hit me once I come back harder with that body language and will get you out.”

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MI vs KKR Highlights

Speaking about the MI vs KKR clash, after being put to bat first, KKR posted 220/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Ajinjya Rahane (67 off 40 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29). Mumbai, in response, came out all guns blazing with Rohit Sharma (78 off 38 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) decimating the KKR lineup and eventually taking the game away.

Shardul Thakur, however, won the Player of the Match award for taking the key KKR wickets of Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green.

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