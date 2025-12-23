Kartik Sharma Explains Story Behind His Power-Hitting Skills After Being Picked by CSK for IPL 2026

He became one of the two most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Kartik Sharma, one of the most discussed uncapped batters from the IPL 2026 auction, shared an interesting story about how he developed his power-hitting ability at a very young age, citing a major role of his father.

The youngster made headlines at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, where he sparked an intense bidding war among former championship-winning sides, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK, who entered the IPL 2026 auction with the second-highest purse, eventually acquired his services for a whopping INR 14.2 crores, becoming the joint-most-expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history, alongside his CSK teammate Prashant Veer. With his ability to strike the ball cleanly and perform as a wicketkeeper, Kartik is seen as a strong fit for the next-generation CSK setup.

Kartik Sharma Reveals Story Behind How He Developed His Power-Hitting Skills

Speaking on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan recalled his unconventional batting practice under his father’s mentorship.

“My father would threaten to hit me if I defended the balls. That helped me improve my power-hitting skills,” Kartik said. “The coach made me practice defensive shots, but my father would scold me, saying he would beat me if I defended the ball. The coach even talked to my father about it, but he still wanted me to hit sixes at home.”

This story left host Jatin Sapru stunned, saying he finds it very interesting. He recalled that previously, coaches used to be very strict and used to scold youngsters if they played a single shot in the air.

However, his father’s vision and his skills highlight the fearless mindset that has made Kartik one of the most promising middle-order batters. It can be evident from stats: In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, the 19-year-old scored 133 runs in five innings with an impressive strike rate of 160.24. He hit seven fours and 11 sixes, showcasing his ability to clear the boundary. Overall, Kartik Sharma’s T20 career stats support his talent. He has scored 334 runs at a strike rate of 164, including 28 sixes, in his short career.

Kartik Sharma Does Not Have a Favourite Cricketer

Kartik also asserted that he doesn’t idolise any cricketer, instead trying to learn their iconic shots and implement them in his game.

“I don’t have a specific favorite player. However, I learned a lot from Rohit Sharma’s pull shot, Kohli’s cover drive, and Suresh Raina’s lofted drive when he comes down the pitch,” he said.

As the IPL approaches, all eyes will be on how the young player from Rajasthan uses those backyard lessons and his father’s bold advice to perform for the yellow brigade.

For now, the right-hander is expected to miss the early part of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 24. He is currently injured and taking care of his finger injury. He might play for Rajasthan in the later stages of the tournament, but there’s no clarity on how many games he will miss.

