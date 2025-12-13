‘DK Bhai Told Me…’ – Kartik Sharma Opens Up On Attending RCB, CSK And Other Trials Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The Rajasthan sensation is expected to create a bidding war in the upcoming mini auction.

The 19-year-old Kartik Sharma has already created a buzz with his smashing domestic performances for Rajasthan. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, several franchises have shown their interest in acquiring the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter.

Kartik Sharma Reveals Advice from Dinesh Karthik During RCB Trials

The gloveman shared that he has participated in multiple teams’ trials for the upcoming mini auction. The list includes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Delhi Capitals.

The youngster revealed supporting the reigning champions RCB, but denied any preference on being asked which team he would want to represent in the IPL 2026. However, the Rajasthani player also shed some light on the suggestions that their batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, shared with him.

“I’ve attended trials for six-seven franchises so far. Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai, RCB, RR, Delhi. My practice matches in Chennai have gone well. Mahi Bhaiya didn’t come. But the other staff were there and said that they had enjoyed my batting. DK bhaiya spoke to me during the trials. He said that I’ve been batting well and advised me to focus more on keeping,” stated Kartik on the Game Changers YouTube Channel.

Alongside his mentor, the keeper-batter also emphasised the pivotal role of the former CSK pacer Deepak Chahar to shape him into an attacking big-hitter. Kartik discussed how his heroics of 26 maximums in a match opened the door for the Under-19 team after recovering from a setback during the global pandemic.

“I was four-five years old when my father put me into cricket. Then I joined the academy of Deepak Chahar’s father and went on to play under-14, under-16. I suffered a downfall for two-three years due to the pandemic. But then I hit approximately 26 sixes in the debut match to get selected for the under-19 team,” he added.

Multiple Franchises Set to Eye Kartik Sharma in IPL 2026 Auction

Coming on the back of a stellar domestic record, the player is all set to create a huge bidding war among the teams in the IPL 2026 auction. Several franchises that are on the lookout for a domestic wicketkeeper-batter would want to rope him in for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Additionally, Kartik has had a brilliant season in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 so far. He has put up 133 runs in five fixtures, striking at a fierce rate of 160.24. But unfortunately, a finger injury has sidelined the youngster from taking any further part in the SMAT 2025 Super League.

“The injury scare is not too serious. I will join the team again in two months for the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” confirmed the gloveman.

