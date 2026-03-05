KKR All-Rounder Flexes Improved Bowling Returns at T20 World Cup, Boosts Playing XI Chances in IPL 2026

KKR bought him for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has shown tremendous bowling improvements at the T20 World Cup 2026. His improved returns with the ball, combined with his superior batting, have definitely boosted his chances of getting a spot in KKR’s playing XI.

Rachin has 11 wickets, the most among all New Zealand bowlers, at an average of 10.64 and an economy rate of 6.88 in seven innings, including a best of 4/27. Among all spinners with at least 10 overs, he has the best average and strike rate (9.27) at the T20 World Cup 2026.

He has been wicketless only once, and New Zealand made full use of his expertise on slow tracks in Colombo. That said, Rachin Ravindra has also done reasonably well on Indian decks, considering he wasn’t known much for his bowling before the tournament.

Even last night, the Kiwi all-rounder bowled a decisive spell at Eden Gardens, where KKR will play their home matches, snaring two wickets for 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.25. The set included two big wickets of Aiden Markram and David Miller to help New Zealand get into the final.

Will Rachin Ravindra get a spot in KKR playing XI 2026?

KKR have several options to choose from, and Rachin Ravindra’s chances are definitely low, despite his refined bowling numbers. Sunil Narine and Cameron Green are sure starters, while Matheesha Pathirana will also start if he’s fit by the start of IPL 2026.

That leaves one spot for three players – Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra – and KKR might pick Allen for what he brings in the powerplay. As was visible last night, he can be brutal during the field restrictions and bring immense power against pace, making him an ideal opening batter with someone like Ajinkya Rahane.

Even Seifert is a better T20 batter than Rachin, because he constructs innings well and plays spin brilliantly. So, Rachin Ravindra will only get to play if KKR are without both Seifert and Allen at the top.

His bowling might not be too effective on flat IPL decks, where spinners hardly get any grip and turn with the new or old ball. As a batter, Rachin still needs a lot of improvement, and his slow progress in this format has indeed been shocking, given his top abilities and a strong base.

