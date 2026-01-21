KKR Announces New Addition to Coaching Staff for IPL 2026

Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a new addition to their coaching staff in Dishant Yagnik for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. KKR, who finished at the bottom half of the points table in eighth, will now be hoping to turn around their fortunes for a rejuvenated outing.

𝙃𝙚’𝙨 𝙖 𝘾𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝! Knights Army, welcome our new fielding coach, Dishant Yagnik! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xuqzpMTVZ6 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 21, 2026

KKR IPL 2026 coaching staff

In a bid to do so, Dishant Yagnik will join the franchise to bolster the fielding side, a key department in a highly competitive league like the IPL. He joins the coaching management lead by head coach, Abhishek Nayar, alongside team mentor Dwayne Bravo, assistant coach Shane Watson, bowling coach Tim Southee, Power coach Andre Russell and strength & conditioning coach Chris Donaldson

