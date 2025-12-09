KKR At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — KKR Targets, KKR Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

They have the highest remaining purse among all teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the IPL 2026 auction looking to rebuild their squad by filling their key requirements. They are expected to be the busiest team at the auction. The event will take place on December 16.

On the retention deadline day, the franchise made some big decisions as they kept only 12 players from last season and released major names like Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Quinton de Kock. They also traded Mayank Markande to Mumbai Indians.

Andre Russell, who was released by the franchise, has retired from the tournament and has now joined their support staff.

Here is all you need to know about KKR at IPL 2026 auction, including KKR targets, remaining purse and full squad.

KKR Squad For IPL 2026: Full Kolkata Knight Riders Players List (Updated)

The full Kolkata Knight Riders squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.

KKR Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the list of KKR retained players

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Ramandeep Singh

Vaibhav Arora

Sunil Narine ✈️

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Umran Malik

Rovman Powell✈️

Manish Pandey

Anukul Roy

KKR Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ✈️

Quinton de Kock ✈️

Moeen Ali ✈️

Anrich Nortje ✈️

Spencer Johnson ✈️

Chetan Sakariya

Mayank Markande (traded)

Andre Russell ✈️

Venkatesh Iyer

Luvnith Sisodia

Kolkata Knight Riders have most gaps to fill compared to other teams after letting go of several regular players from last season. Their main focus will be to find a perfect replacement for Andre Russell, secure a reliable top order wicketkeeper batter, and add some overseas fast bowlers to boost their pace attack.

KKR Remaining Purse And Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 64.30 crore

INR 64.30 crore Slots: 13 (6 overseas)

What Kolkata Knight Riders Need At The Auction

The KKR targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

Andre Russell Replacement

Overseas Pacer

Top order wicketkeeper-batter

KKR Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction

Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Kolkata Knight Riders and the KKR target players 2026.

With Andre Russell Released, Who Could Be Among KKR IPL 2026 Auction Targets to Replace Him?

After being released by the franchise, Andre Russell retired from the IPL and has joined the team’s support staff. The team will try to target the players who could potentially replace him. (READ MORE)

Which Wicketkeepers Can Be On KKR Target Players List For IPL 2026 Auction After Fumbling KL Rahul, Sanju Samson

With both their wicketkeepers released, the Knight Riders will be looking for replacements for the next season. (READ MORE)

KKR Target Top Gun Overseas Fast Bowling Duo At IPL 2026 Auction To Bolster Pace Attack

Another key focus for the 2024 champions will be to sign overseas fast bowlers. (READ MORE)

ALSO READ:

KKR Auction Picks 2026 (Live Updated)

The Kolkata Knight Riders auction picks are to be updated on auction day that is December 16.

Predicted KKR Playing XI For IPL 2026

Sunil Narine (c)

X (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

X

Rinku Singh

Ramandeep Singh

X

Harshit Rana

X

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora (IP)

KKR Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

With the highest remaining purse in the IPL 2026 auction, the three time champions is set to be one of the most active teams as they have several spots to fill. They need to be smart and focus on buying players from their target list. The strategy should be clear to address all their squad requirements and fix all the gaps.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.