KKR At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — KKR Targets, KKR Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the IPL 2026 auction looking to rebuild their squad by filling their key requirements. They are expected to be the busiest team at the auction. The event will take place on December 16.
On the retention deadline day, the franchise made some big decisions as they kept only 12 players from last season and released major names like Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Quinton de Kock. They also traded Mayank Markande to Mumbai Indians.
Andre Russell, who was released by the franchise, has retired from the tournament and has now joined their support staff.
Check out the list of KKR retained players
Kolkata Knight Riders have most gaps to fill compared to other teams after letting go of several regular players from last season. Their main focus will be to find a perfect replacement for Andre Russell, secure a reliable top order wicketkeeper batter, and add some overseas fast bowlers to boost their pace attack.
The KKR targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –
After being released by the franchise, Andre Russell retired from the IPL and has joined the team's support staff. The team will try to target the players who could potentially replace him.
With both their wicketkeepers released, the Knight Riders will be looking for replacements for the next season.
Another key focus for the 2024 champions will be to sign overseas fast bowlers.
With the highest remaining purse in the IPL 2026 auction, the three time champions is set to be one of the most active teams as they have several spots to fill. They need to be smart and focus on buying players from their target list. The strategy should be clear to address all their squad requirements and fix all the gaps.
