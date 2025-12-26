KKR Batter Rushed To Hospital After A Catch Attempt in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He made 11 runs in the first innings.

The KKR batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, was wheeled out to SDMH Hospital in Jaipur after he attempted a difficult catch during the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He hurt his head and shoulder.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been taken to SDMH hospital for CT scans. He has hurt his shoulder and head going for an impossible catch.#VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/tB7PamJVAQ — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 26, 2025

In the first innings, Raghuvanshi opened the innings for Mumbai and made 11 runs off 20 balls, including a boundary. He was bowled out by pacer Jagmohan Nagarkoti. Earlier, Rohit Sharma was dismissed with a golden duck. Mumbai went on to post 331/7 on the scoreboard. The keeper-batter Hardik Tamore was the top-scorer with 93 runs. Half-centuries by brothers Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan added to the total. Uttarakhand, however, got off to a good start with a half-century by opener Yuvraj Chaudhary.

Raghuvanshi will undergo CT scans to understand the extent of the injury. Since he hurt his head, there could be a case of concussion. His participation in the rest of the innings is unlikely. Mumbai’s next match is against Chhattisgarh on December 29 at the same venue. The 21-year-old would be hopeful to not miss any matches. Overall, in the VHT so far, he has played two matches and scored 49 runs.

KKR Spot in Jeopardy for Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Depending on the seriousness of the injuries and the following rehabilitation, Angkrish Raghuvanshi might be out of action for a few weeks. Mumbai will play five more league matches in the Elite Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. More matches will be added depending on how they progress in the knockouts. The IPL 2026, however, will begin in the last week of March.

While Raghuvanshi’s inclusion in VHT fixtures hangs in the balance, he would be looking forward to playing in the Indian Premier League. Whilst the Kolkata Knight Riders released most of their players, especially openers and wicketkeeper-batters, the franchise showed faith in Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

He has featured in two consecutive seasons for the KKR. Last season, he made 300 runs in 11 innings, becoming the second-highest run-scorer for the team, after captain Ajinkya Rahane. He was one of the few positives in KKR’s otherwise abysmal campaign.

