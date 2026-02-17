KKR Big Money Signing Struggling for Form in T20 World Cup 2026 Raises Concerns Ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) high-profile signing Cameron Green from Australia is struggling with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cameron Green Struggles With Form in T20 World Cup 2026

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Cameron Green has struggled in the three matches he has played, scoring only 24 runs, including a duck and three, against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. His poor form has also affected Australia, who have lost two of their three matches and are almost eliminated from the group stage, with only one match left against Oman.

Returning from a back injury in July 2025, since then Green has scored 375 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.25. He scored three half-centuries in the five-match series against West Indies, but his form has dropped since then, and he has not scored a fifty in his last 11 innings. Batting at No. 3, a crucial position, Green has failed to deliver for Australia in the World Cup.

Since the T20I series against Pakistan, which was the last assignment before the start of the T20 World Cup, Green’s strike rate has also dropped. In his last six innings, he failed to score at a strike rate of 120 in four of them.

Green’s last eight T20I scores are 9, 9, 36, 35, 22, 21, 0, and 3.

Cameron Green Form Raise Concerns For KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

His struggles are not only a concern for Australia but also for KKR, who bought him for INR 25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Green is expected to play a key role as one of the four overseas players in the starting XI and will likely bat at No. 3. However, if his form continues to dip, they may have to rethink their strategy. If Green plays, the team can include only one of Finn Allen or Tim Seifert, both in good form, alongside Sunil Narine and Matheesha Pathirana. While KKR might not make a decision immediately, they will have to consider it carefully if Green continues to struggle.

There will be a lot of pressure on Green now because of his poor form and the high price KKR paid for him. He will be looking to perform in the match against Oman, which could be his last game before IPL 2026. A good performance there could give KKR some relief.

