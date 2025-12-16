KKR Coach Confirms Cameron Green Batting Spot After ₹25.20 Crore IPL 2026 Auction Buy.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach has confirmed that Cameron Green will bat in the top three in IPL 2026. KKR bought him for a whopping INR 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Abhishek Nayar confirms Cameron Green batting position after IPL 2026 auction

Abhishek Nayar explained that Green will be their top-order batter while also giving a few overs with the ball. Additionally, he confirmed that Sunil Narine won’t open for them anymore.

“Cameron Green will bat in the top three for us,” Nayar said.

