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KKR Eyes Captaincy Future With India Batter Appointed As Ajinkya Rahane Deputy for IPL 2026
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KKR Eyes Captaincy Future With India Batter Appointed As Ajinkya Rahane Deputy for IPL 2026

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: March 24, 2026
1 min read
KKR Eyes Captaincy Future With India Batter Appointed As Ajinkya Rahane Deputy for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named India batter Rinku Singh as Ajinkya Rahane deputy for IPL 2026 season.

Rinku Singh Named as KKR Vice-Captain for IPL 2026

As IPL 2026 starts on March 28, KKR have announced their vice-captain for the season. Rinku Singh will take on this role. The news was shared by KKR managing director Venky Mysore at a pre-season event on Tuesday, March 24.

Rinku Singh was retained by the team for INR 13 crore before the IPL 2026 auction.

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