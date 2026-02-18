KKR Face Bowling Crisis as Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana Injuries and Mustafizur Rahman Exit Raise IPL 2026 Warning

KKR pacers leaked runs at second highest economy rate of 10.71 in IPL 2025.

With IPL 2026 approaching, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are feeling increasingly uneasy about their bowling resources. What was once considered the strongest department of the KKR IPL 2026 squad now appears weak. Injuries, availability issues, and performance problems are piling up at a critical time, with the tournament almost a month away.

Mustafizur Rahman Exit and Harshit Rana Injury Leave KKR Short on Firepower

It all began when Mustafizur Rahman was released following instructions from the BCCI. Bought for INR 9.20 crore, Mustafizur was expected to handle the death overs and provide experience under pressure. His departure leaves KKR without a proven overseas fast bowler, forcing management to rethink their options with limited quality alternatives.

The biggest concern is the likely absence of Harshit Rana. The Indian pacer is already missing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury he sustained in a warm-up match against South Africa on February 4. Former KKR player and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has suggested that Harshit Rana probably won’t recover in time for IPL 2026. This is a huge setback since Rana plays a vital role in KKR’s bowling plans. He was key to their IPL 2024 title win and had another strong season in 2025, bringing pace, aggression, and wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.

ALSO READ:

Matheesha Pathirana Fitness Cloud and Cameron Green Confusion Deepen Bowling Woes

The overseas options, which were supposed to add strength, have only added to the problems. KKR spent INR 18 crore on Matheesha Pathirana in the IPL 2026 auction, but the Sri Lankan fast bowler is once again dealing with an injury. After retiring hurt during the SL vs AUS T20 World Cup 2026 clash, early assessments suggest he might miss the start of IPL 2026 due to a potential hamstring injury. He is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks, and his availability will depend on his recovery timeline, but given Pathirana’s injury history, KKR cannot rely solely on him for their bowling strategy.

Then there is the confusing case of Cameron Green. Signed for a hefty INR 25.20 crore, Green has struggled for runs at the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 24 runs in three games at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 120 and one wicket, and there are concerns about his bowling fitness. To complicate matters, he was registered as a batter instead of an all-rounder at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a mistake later admitted by his manager. This means KKR cannot count on Green as a reliable bowling option and four-over bowler for every game.

Thin Indian Pace Bench Raises Alarm Ahead of IPL 2026

Among the Indian pace backups, the outlook is uncertain. Vaibhav Arora has been the most consistent performer in recent seasons, taking 28 wickets in 22 games at an economy less than 10, but beyond him, the options seem limited. Akash Deep boasts disappointing IPL numbers; Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi barely participated in the last two editions.

With numerous concerns surrounding their pace department, KKR heads into IPL 2026 with legitimate worries. Unless injuries improve quickly or the team finds capable replacements, bowling could become the weak link for a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.