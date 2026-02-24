KKR IPL 2026 Signing Makes Strong Case for Playing XI Spot With Stellar Fifty in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Tejasvi Dahiya made a strong case for a spot in the Playing XI with a stellar fifty in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2026.

Bought for INR 3 crores at the auction, the young wicketkeeper-batter registered a fiery 27-ball fifty in domestic T20 tournament. Not only in the DY Patil T20 Cup, the 23-year-old has also been in extremely impressive form in the current domestic season, playing for Delhi.

Tejasvi Dahiya in stellar form before IPL 2026

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) last year, Tejasvi racked up 113 runs in six games at an impressive average of 56.50 and a strike rate touching 170s. He continued the sublime touch into the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26) next, slamming a fifty from his three outings in the tournament.

Prior to that in the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025), Tejasvi Dahiya stole the spotlight with his explosive hitting abilities. The “Delhi ka de Villiers” played a key role for South Delhi Superstarz and piled up 339 runs in 10 matches with an average of 48.43 and an aggressive strike rate of 190.45, including 29 sixes.

ALSO READ:

Will Tejasvi Dahiya get a chance in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026?

The talented youngster was roped in by the three-time champions as part of a wicketkeeper overhaul where the franchise let go off Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. While the Kolkata outfit roped in the Kiwi duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert as replacements, they also confirmed the services of Tejasvi Dahiya as a backup.

Nevertheless, his strong showing in the domestic circuit will now give the KKR selectors a good headache to give him a chance in the Playing XI. Furthermore, using Tejasvi can free up an overseas slot which the management can use accordingly depending on the conditions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.