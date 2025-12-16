KKR IPL 2026 Squad — Full list of Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises gunning for the best players from the talent pool. The KKR IPL 2026 squad could be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction.
Ahead of the retention window, Kolkata Knight Riders made some interesting moves. The KKR released players 2026 list had big names such as Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, amongst others. However, they also made some key retentions in the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, etc.
Here we take a look at the list of players bought by KKR and full KKR squad IPL 2026.
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Cameron Green
|25.20 cr
|Finn Allen
|2 cr
|Matheesha Pathirana
|18cr
|Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
|3 cr
|Kartik Tyagi
|30 lakh
|Prashant Solanki
|30 lakh
The KKR retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 12 names. Retaining the core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana was a no-brainer. The Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 squad has had a partial revamp from the previous season, barring their top-performing Indian and overseas stars.
Check out the full 2026 KKR team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1.5 crore
|Rinku Singh
|13 crore
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|3 crore
|Ramandeep Singh
|4 crore
|Vaibhav Arora
|1.8 crore
|Sunil Narine
|12 crore
|Harshit Rana
|4 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|12 crore
|Umran Malik
|75 lakh
|Manish Pandey
|75 lakh
|Anukul Roy
|40 lakh
|Rovman Powell
|1.5 crore
Here’s the full 2026 KKR players list after the IPL auction:
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2026 include Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.
The players bought by KKR in IPL 2026 auction comprise Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki
