KKR IPL 2026 Squad — Full list of Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises gunning for the best players from the talent pool. The KKR IPL 2026 squad could be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction.

Ahead of the retention window, Kolkata Knight Riders made some interesting moves. The KKR released players 2026 list had big names such as Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, amongst others. However, they also made some key retentions in the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, etc.

Here we take a look at the list of players bought by KKR and full KKR squad IPL 2026.

Players Bought By KKR in IPL 2026 Auction

Player Price (INR) Cameron Green 25.20 cr Finn Allen 2 cr Matheesha Pathirana 18cr Tejasvi Singh Dahiya 3 cr Kartik Tyagi 30 lakh Prashant Solanki 30 lakh

KKR Retained Players 2026

The KKR retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 12 names. Retaining the core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana was a no-brainer. The Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 squad has had a partial revamp from the previous season, barring their top-performing Indian and overseas stars.

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 KKR team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Ajinkya Rahane 1.5 crore Rinku Singh 13 crore Angkrish Raghuvanshi 3 crore Ramandeep Singh 4 crore Vaibhav Arora 1.8 crore Sunil Narine 12 crore Harshit Rana 4 crore Varun Chakravarthy 12 crore Umran Malik 75 lakh Manish Pandey 75 lakh Anukul Roy 40 lakh Rovman Powell 1.5 crore

KKR IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 KKR players list after the IPL auction:

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Ramandeep Singh

Vaibhav Arora

Sunil Narine ✈️

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Umran Malik

Rovman Powell✈️

Manish Pandey

Anukul Roy

Cameron Green✈️

Finn Allen✈️

Matheesha Pathirana✈️

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya

Kartik Tyagi

Prashant Solanki

FAQs on KKR IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for KKR in IPL 2026? Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2026 include Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik. Who were bought by KKR in the IPL 2026 auction? The players bought by KKR in IPL 2026 auction comprise Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki

