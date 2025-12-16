News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
KKR IPL 2026 Squad — Full list of players Kolkata Knight Riders bought
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR IPL 2026 Squad — Full list of Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read
KKR IPL 2026 Squad — Full list of players Kolkata Knight Riders bought

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises gunning for the best players from the talent pool. The KKR IPL 2026 squad could be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction. 

Ahead of the retention window, Kolkata Knight Riders made some interesting moves. The KKR released players 2026 list had big names such as Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, amongst others. However, they also made some key retentions in the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, etc.

Here we take a look at the list of players bought by KKR and full KKR squad IPL 2026. 

Players Bought By KKR in IPL 2026 Auction

PlayerPrice (INR)
Cameron Green25.20 cr
Finn Allen2 cr
Matheesha Pathirana18cr
Tejasvi Singh Dahiya3 cr
Kartik Tyagi30 lakh
Prashant Solanki30 lakh

KKR Retained Players 2026

The KKR retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 12 names. Retaining the core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana was a no-brainer. The Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 squad has had a partial revamp from the previous season, barring their top-performing Indian and overseas stars.

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 KKR team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Ajinkya Rahane1.5 crore 
Rinku Singh13 crore 
Angkrish Raghuvanshi3 crore 
Ramandeep Singh4 crore 
Vaibhav Arora1.8 crore
Sunil Narine12 crore
Harshit Rana4 crore
Varun Chakravarthy12 crore
Umran Malik75 lakh
Manish Pandey75 lakh
Anukul Roy40 lakh
Rovman Powell1.5 crore

KKR IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 KKR players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Ajinkya Rahane
  • Rinku Singh
  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi
  • Ramandeep Singh
  • Vaibhav Arora
  • Sunil Narine ✈️
  • Harshit Rana
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Umran Malik
  • Rovman Powell✈️
  • Manish Pandey
  • Anukul Roy
  • Cameron Green✈️
  • Finn Allen✈️
  • Matheesha Pathirana✈️
  • Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
  • Kartik Tyagi
  • Prashant Solanki

ALSO READ:

FAQs on KKR IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for KKR in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2026 include Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.

Who were bought by KKR in the IPL 2026 auction?

The players bought by KKR in IPL 2026 auction comprise Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.