KKR Player Dashes Into Security Guard While Attempting Catch In BBL 2025-26 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Finn Allen squandered a catching opportunity after a collision with a security guard in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26). The incident happened during the Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (PS vs AS) match earlier today (January 11).

On the second ball of the final over of the match, Cameron Boyce hit a Mahli Beardman delivery out to deep cover. Allen, who was standing near the boundary, managed to grab it one-handed and flicked it back inside but ended up colliding with a security guard stationed by the ropes, eventually failing to get back into the field in time to complete the catch.

In attempting a catch, Finn Allen ran into a security guard at Adelaide Oval. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/yPDe1Qbjzv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2026

Speaking about Allen’s contribution with the bat, he made a quickfire 38(16) alongside Mitchell Marsh’s 88(51), which helped the Perth Scorchers post a towering total of 232/4. In response, the Strikers failed to chase down the target despite a valiant effort, finishing with 200/8 and falling 32 runs short.

With the win, the Scorchers solidified their qualification chances for the BBL Playoffs, currently occupying the second spot in the points table with 10 points from eight games.

KKR recruit Finn Allen form before IPL 2026

The 26-year-old New Zealand cricketer was in blistering touch last year in T20s which saw KKR spend INR 2 crore to acquire his services. He played a total of 28 innings and amassed 819 runs at an average of 30.3 with a strike rate touching almost 200, with five fifties and a century to his name.

The hundred he hit in the Major League Cricket (MLC) playing for the San Francisco Unicorns was a record-breaker, where he smashed 151 runs from just 51 balls. He hit 19 sixes during his innings, setting a new world record for the most sixes in a men’s T20 match.

He also raced to the three-digit mark in just 34 balls, making it the fastest century in MLC history. He kept going and reached 150 in only 49 balls, breaking the record for the quickest 150 in men’s T20 cricket.

KKR will now hope that Finn Allen can do an encore of his heroics when he dons the Purple and Gold jersey next.

