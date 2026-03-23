KKR Practice Match Score: Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane Blast Fifties, Concern Over Umran Malik Form

The KKR practice match score is currently trending as the three-time winners played their second practice match ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. The teams were divided into Golden Knights, led by franchise skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Purple Knights, captained by Manish Pandey. These pre-season practice games are crucial to hone skills and get into rhythm before the high-octane tournament kickstarts.

KKR Practice match score: Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane blast fiery fifties

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who became the most expensive buy at the IPL 2026 auction after KKR roped him in for a staggering INR 25.2 crores, put up a promising display in his first-ever outing in the Knights jersey. Touted as a replacement for Andre Russell, there were concerns over Green’s form, who had struggled in the recent T20 World Cup 2026. However, Green slammed an explosive fifty to silence his critics, finishing on 52(30) before falling prey to a stunning catch by Manish Pandey in the deep.

Absolute screamers from Pandey ji at long off 🤯



Watch the Intra-Squad Match 2, LIVE on our YouTube channel 📲 pic.twitter.com/TGR5Fk409E — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane too looked in fine touch, showcasing his strokeplay while being aggressive as he scored an unbeaten 58*(25) before retiring out.

The captain was in full flow tonight 😎



Watch the Intra-Squad Match 2, LIVE on our YouTube channel 📲 pic.twitter.com/0r2Jzj67Hh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2026

Ramandeep Singh then put on the finishing touches, making a strong case for the finisher’s role with 42(15) as the Gold Knights posted a towering 249/5 in 20 overs.

Rambo walked in, the ball flew out 👊



Watch the Intra-Squad Match 2, LIVE on our YouTube channel 📲 pic.twitter.com/oGt9jcOgVE — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2026

He later also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets from his three overs, making himself a viable bowling option when the season begins.

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KKR Practice match score summary

1st innings

Ajinkya Rahane – 58*(25) [retired out]

Cameron Green – 52(30)

Ramandeep Singh- 42 (15)

2nd innings

Tim Seifert – 42*(23) [retired out]

Rahul Tripathi – 43(20)

Kartik Tyagi – 3/36 from three overs

Ramandeep Singh – 2/29 from three overs

Concern over Umran Malik form and KKR pace department

KKR’s woes over their pace battery worsened after Umran Malik once again registered a lacklustre outing. Kolkata are already hit with multiple injury concerns with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep getting ruled out for the season while there remains uncertainty over the exact availability of Matheesha Pathirana, who is also under rehabilitation. Furthermore, Mustafizur Rahman has also been released due to political reasons.

While KKR have signed Blessing Muzarabani for Fizz and Saurabh Dubey for Akash Deep, domestic pacers Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi will have to shoulder bulk responsibilities. Thus Umran’s recent form will be a pressing issue.

In the match today, Umran conceded 44 runs in three overs and returned wicketless. Recently during the DY Patil T20 Cup, he struggled as well. Plying his trade for the Tata Sports Club, the J&K pacer ended up conceding 36 runs in one over during a match against Mumbai Customs. In another match against DY Patil Red, Umran once again had subpar figures, finishing his quota of four overs with figures of 1/41 in 4, including a 27-run over in the powerplay.

On the other hand, Kartik Tyagi impressed with the new ball, taking three wickets in one over in the powerplay.

Tyagi making the new ball talk 😍



Watch the Intra-Squad Match 2, LIVE on our YouTube channel 📲 pic.twitter.com/PIIMO7eD4m — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2026

Bowling the fourth over, Tyagi got the scalps of Rachin Ravindra, Sarthak Ranjan and Rahul Tripathi.

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