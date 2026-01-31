KKR Spinner Set To Push for a Playing XI Spot With Improved Batting Skills in IPL 2026

KKR spinner Anukul Roy is aiming to secure a spot in the playing XI for IPL 2026 after an impressive domestic season with Jharkhand.

Anukul Roy batting performances can help him find place in KKR lineup for IPL 2026

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Anukul said that with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in the team as the two main spinners, his chances are limited. However, because of the performances he has shown with the bat recently, he could also be considered as a batter.

“I have been sitting on the sidelines for so long that now I have an idea that if I have to play, then I have to show them my performances. KKR have two spinners already, so if I want to play just as a spinner, then it is tough. If I can show them that I am more than a capable batter, then I can bat at No. 7 or 8 and with the ball I have the necessary skills,” Anukul said.

Anukul Roy shines across formats for Jharkhand

Anukul has been in excellent form for Jharkhand this season in domestic cricket. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has taken 24 wickets in seven matches. Earlier, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), he scored 245 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.00, including 3 half centuries.

Before that, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26, he took 18 wickets in 11 matches and also scored 303 runs in 10 innings at an average of 60.60 with an impressive strike rate of 160.31. He was one of the main contributors in helping Jharkhand lift the SMAT title.

He has been with the franchise since IPL 2022 but has not received many opportunities. But with these performances, he has a good chance of making it into the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI in IPL 2026.

Possible KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.

