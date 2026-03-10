KKR Star Flexes Wicketkeeping Skills, Sparks Chances of a New Role in IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) talented batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi sparked chances of a new role after flaunting his wicketkeeping skills ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season.

Raghuvanshi himself shared the video of his keeping as a story on his Instagram handle, where he could be seen making lightning-quick stumpings while showing good reflexes to take catches behind the stumps.

Watch the video below.

🚨ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI THE WICKETKEEPER 🧤



🎥 IG story/angkrish10pic.twitter.com/cXhEywdnBf — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 9, 2026

Notably, the 21-year-old has recently been giving importance to honing his wicketkeeping skills off late and was also spotted doing drills before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) earlier last year.

Will KKR handover wicketkeeping responsibilities to Angkrish Raghuvanshi in IPL 2026?

After KKR let go off Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Angkrish briefly emerged as a possible replacement candidate who can keep wickets and bat in the top order. However, KKR managed to buy replacements for their overseas wicketkeeping duo by roping in the New Zealand pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.

Furthermore, KKR roped in Delhi cricketer Tejasvi Dahiya, who is also a full-time time wicketkeeper. Thus, answering the question if Angkrish Raghuvanshi will keep wickets for KKR in IPL 2026 – it remains unlikely as he is only an occasional wicketkeeper and KKR have multiple options to choose from.

ALSO READ:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi form before IPL 2026

Angkrish have also looked in decent form in domestic cricket in the buildup to the new season. In SMAT 2025, he played four matches and scored 49 runs including a highest score of 38*. While the numbers aren’t exactly impressive, he bettered them in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025) with 270 runs from seven games, averaging 45.00 while also adding two fifties to his name.

The dynamic right-hander, who was one of the key cogs of KKR’s title-winning campaign in 2024, was once again retained by the franchise for IPL 2026 due to his talent and promise. Raguvanshi was one of the few highlights from a lacklustre last season where KKR entered the tournament as defending champions but finished eighth in the table. Despite the team’s struggles, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was constantly amongst runs, managing 300 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.33 with a fifty.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.