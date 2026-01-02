KKR Star Hopes For Bigger Role in IPL 2026 After SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Heroics

He played only one game in IPL 2025.

Anukul Roy keeps team success ahead of personal milestones, which was quite evident in Jharkhand’s maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 title triumph. The 27-year-old all-rounder had one of his best domestic seasons yet, a momentum that could change his role with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026.

Anukul Roy Eyes Regular KKR Spot in IPL 2026

After a splendid domestic season, Anukul Roy is hoping for a consistent run in the KKR lineup in the IPL 2026.

“I want to play regularly in the IPL. Right now, I’m the second or third-choice spinner on my team, but I want to be the main spinner and will work hard to get there,” Roy expressed.

Though Anukul Roy has been a part of the KKR squad for the past four seasons, he has played in just 11 IPL games, batting only seven times for 26 runs and bowling a modest 160 deliveries for five wickets. Notably, he made his Indian Premier League debut in 2019 for the Mumbai Indians, where he took 1/11 from two overs and did not bat in his solitary outing.

Roy will face stiff competition for game time. The franchise’s spin department already features big names like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, with Maharashtra leg-spinner Prashant Solanki waiting in the wings. Moreover, if the franchise goes with Rachin Ravindra, his ability to bat at the top order and contribute with left-arm spin adds further competition.

However, with his current form and all-around consistency at the domestic level, Roy’s case for more IPL opportunities becomes stronger every day. If the Knight Riders opt for an extra Indian spinner to complement Varun and Narine, the dependable all-rounder from Jharkhand could finally receive the attention that he has long deserved.

Anukul Roy’s Splendid Run in SMAT, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Anukul Roy played an instrumental part in Jharkhand’s SMAT 2025-26 victory as he stood out in both departments. Batting in the lower middle-order, the all-rounder amassed 303 runs at an impressive average of 60.60 and an explosive strike rate of 160.31. He also claimed 18 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.38, with an economy rate of 7.41. Add nine catches to these staggering numbers, which highlight his value as a versatile option.

For his impactful outings, Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament. Jharkhand’s SMAT 2025 title is particularly meaningful to him.

Roy has carried that momentum in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. His unbeaten 98 against Pondicherry highlighted his growing maturity with the bat. His left-arm orthodox deliveries have effectively constrained batters during critical moments. In four matches, he has scored 163 runs at 81.50, including two fifties. With the ball, he has taken three wickets, demonstrating his value as a genuine all-rounder.

