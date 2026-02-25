KKR Star Makes Case for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2026 After Matchwinning All-Round Show in SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra put up an incredible all-round display in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The INR 2cr KKR recruit impressed with both the bat and the ball, earning the player of the match award in the SL vs NZ Super 8 clash today (February 25) and propelled his side closer to a semifinal qualification at the ICC event.

Rachin Ravindra first scored a crucial 32 off 22 balls when the Kiwis were struggling against the Lankan bowling attack and then later picked up a career-best four-wicket haul (4/27) with the ball to outclass co-hosts Sri Lanka and knock them out of the ICC event.

Previously, the dynamic left-hander also hit a fifty during the initial group stage against Canada and picked up two more wickets, one each against Afghanistan and South Africa.

Will Rachin Ravindra feature in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2026?

After finishing eighth in the points table last season, KKR made a considerable overhaul to their squad in the IPL 2026 auction despite it being a mini auction. They were the most active when the hammer up, with Rachin Ravindra being one of the names they decided to rope in. However, fitting the Blackcaps star could be a tricky task for the Kolkata outfit.

While Rachin is a top-order batter, KKR already have multiple options in a similar role like Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cameron Green. One option is to use the exact NZ top order of Allen, Seifert and Rachin but in doing that, it will take up three overseas slots and limit the team combination. Furthermore, coach Abhishek Nayar has hinted that Cameron Green is likely to take the No.3 role, which effectively rules out Rachin at No.3.

Thus, given the team composition, it is unlikely that Rachin Ravindra will be a regular starter in the side but will most definitely be used depending on conditions and matchups. Rachin’s ability to roll the arm over along with his batting and his current form will certainly tempt the KKR management to try him out as much as possible.

