The KKR vs LSG weather report will be very important as the previous match at this venue in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was affected by rain and was later abandoned. After that, the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in Guwahati was also interrupted by rain, but it still produced a result with 11 overs per side.

Now, with Kolkata Knight Riders set to face Lucknow Super Giants on April 9, let’s take a look at what the KKR vs LSG weather report suggests.

KKR vs LSG Weather Report: Will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Clash Be Interrupted by Rain?

The KKR vs LSG match will be played at Eden Gardens. As per the weather forecast, rain is expected on the matchday.

There is around a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon, along with a 22% chance of thunderstorms. However, the weather is expected to improve in the evening, with only a 2% chance of rain and mostly clear conditions during match time.

Both teams will be keeping an eye on the KKR vs LSG weather report.

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KKR vs LSG Preview

KKR will go into this match with their first point of the season after three games, which they got due to a rain interruption against Punjab Kings in their previous match. In a way, KKR will be happy with that point, as they were 25/2 in 3.4 overs before the rain stopped play.

In the last game, both their spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were not available. Narine was unwell, while Varun got injured while taking a catch in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team will hope that both players recover quickly and are available for this match.

On the other hand, LSG won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets, thanks to their skipper, who scored 68 not out off 50 balls. He stayed till the end and helped his team get an important win. They have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one.

One positive for LSG is their bowling. In a tournament where most teams are scoring big runs, Lucknow bowlers have done well. In the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they restricted them to 156 for 9. So, their bowling has been a strong point for the team.

Likely KKR playing XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi (IP).

Likely LSG playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni (IP).

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