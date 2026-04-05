KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Clash?

The KKR vs PBKS Weather Report will be a big question as Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings lock horns at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday (April 6) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Last year’s runners-up PBKS have started the tournament strong with two consecutive wins while three-time IPL champions KKR are yet to register their first points in the tournament.

With a mouthwatering contest in the offing, let’s check what does the KKR vs PBKS Weather report says.

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: Will rain affect game?

Talking about the Kolkata weather, there is rain predicted on the matchday. According to the weather report, there is a 57% chance of rain during day. However, the KKR vs PBKS contest will begin in the evening at 7.30pm. The night forecast suggests a 25% chance of precipitation and a slight 6% chance of thunderstorms.

The average temperature is expected to be around 35°C which will come down to 24°C in the evening.

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KKR vs PBKS preview

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently unbeaten in the tournament with wins over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening encounter and then outclassing five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Young Australia recruit Cooper Connolly has been really impressive with the bat and is their leading run-scorer while Vyshak Vijaykumar is the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament with five scalps so far.

Coming to KKR, they have a few issues to tackle as they hope for a turnaround in fortunes. The biggest concern will once again be if their INR 25.2 crore recruit Cameron Green bowl or not. Talisman all-rounder Sunil Narine is also yet to deliver with the bat and ball while their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is getting picked by the opposition. There are also concerns regarding the middle-order and KKR will need their strategy to click to find their first points on the board.

Likely KKR Playing XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi (IP)

Likely PBKS Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (IP).

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