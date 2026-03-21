KKR Young Sensation Slams Blistering Century in Practice Game, Stakes Claim for Top-Order Role in IPL 2026

KKR should use him in top order in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young sensation Angkrish Raghuvanshi notched up a magnificent ton in the intra-squad practice game between Golden Knights and Purple Nights ahead of IPL 2026. He looked at his brutal best throughout the stay and hit his teammates all over the park in the second innings.

Angkrish scored an unbeaten 103 in just 55 deliveries, including nine boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 187.27. 64.07% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 50.73% of the team’s runs alone.

Purple Nights didn’t have the brightest of starts, as they lost Ajinkya Rahane early, and wickets kept falling from the other end at regular intervals. However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who batted at No.3, held his end tightly and kept the run rate high during the chase.

His blistering knock helped his side chase down a big 200 total inside 19.2 overs against several quality bowlers. KKR will look to give him a suitable role, as he has been impressive for a while whenever he batted in the top order.

How KKR should wisely use Angkrish Raghuvanshi in IPL 2026

KKR have failed to maximise Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s full potential in the last couple of seasons, despite the batter showing a high ceiling. Despite being a top-order batter, the Knight Riders used him at No.4 or below throughout IPL 2025, where his returns were mixed with the willow.

ALSO READ:

He batted eight times at No.4 while also playing an innings each at No.5, No.6, and No.9 last season. Overall, Angkrish accumulated 300 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 139.53 in 11 outings, with a fifty.

However, KKR must use him in the top three in IPL 2026, especially after his terrific century in the practice game at No.3 last night. He can also open the innings with one of Finn Allen or Tim Seifert if required, with Ajinkya Rahane taking the No.3 slot.

Angkrish possesses encouraging skills against both pace and spin and showed he can bat at a high strike rate throughout the innings in the practice game. KKR should not open with Sunil Narine anymore, whose issues are well-documented at this stage and showed signs of regression in the last season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.