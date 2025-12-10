London Spirit Rope In RCB Coach Dinesh Karthik To Rival Other IPL Teams for the Hundred 2026.

Dinesh Karthik's credentials have surged since RCB won the title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Dinesh Karthik has joined The Hundred franchise, London Spirit, as batting coach and mentor. He will partner with his RCB coaching mates Andy Flower, Mo Bobat, and Freddie Wilde at the Spirit.

Karthik’s credentials as a coach have surged since RCB’s immense success in IPL 2025, where several players praised his style. He was credited for pushing players and was instrumental in helping the Bengaluru-based franchise win its maiden IPL title.

“What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit! When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord’s is truly a dream come true. It is the ground where I made my debut for India and I played my last Test match – Lord’s is very close to my heart,” exclaimed Dinesh Karthik in the official statement.

Karthik had already established himself as a sharp commentator in the English cricket circuit while working with Sky Cricket, where fans and experts appreciated his insights. He was also part of the commentary panel for The Hundred tournament in previous editions and understands how the format, which can be tricky for T20 specialists as well, works.

London Spirit look to improve under Dinesh Karthik in The Hundred 2026

London Spirit were among the worst performers in The Hundred 2025, winning only three games and finishing in second-bottom with only 12 points. One of those wins came against the bottom-ranked Welsh Fire, as they never really gained momentum.

ALSO READ:

They had a fairly decent team, with strong names like Jamie Smith, David Warner, and Jamie Overton, but performances didn’t come their way, and they failed to win even two consecutive games. Even in the 2024 season, the London Spirit were unimpressive, finishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win.

Karthik brings vast experience playing the format and now some experience as a coach, with several players crediting him for helping them develop. His primary role will be to sit down with Andy Flower and Mo Bobat to prepare a plan for the auction, the first in the tournament’s history, in March next year.

These three, along with the analyst Freddie Wilde, were responsible for forming a formidable RCB squad, which had almost every base covered, as they bought numerous match-winners at reasonable prices in the IPL 2025 auction. Dinesh Karthik hopes to replicate the same for the London Spirit as he looks to surge his value in the coaching arena.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.