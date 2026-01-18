LSG All-rounder Reveals Inspiration, Opens Up on IND vs NZ T20Is Snub

He played only three matches for LSG in IPL 2025.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is all set to feature in the remaining Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixtures for Bengal, as he has not made it to India’s squad for the five-T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 21. The domestic red-ball tournament will resume a day later, on January 22.

Shahbaz Ahmed on IND vs NZ T20Is Snub

Previously, the 31-year-old had received a national call-up to replace Axar Patel midway through the five-match T20I series at home against South Africa. Notably, he did not play in any of the remaining matches. But as Washington Sundar got ruled out of the 20-over series against New Zealand, the management decided to bring back Ravi Bishnoi, who last appeared in the England series in early 2025.

However, speaking about the snub against the Black Caps, Shahbaz emphasised on team combinations and his own performance to get back to the Indian setup.

“Washington is a different kind of player, and my skill set is different. My focus is only on my performance. If I stay fit and perform well, I believe I will get my opportunity. Whenever a replacement is needed, if I’m performing, I’ll get my chance,” stated the player to RevSportz.

The all-rounder went on to discuss how a shoulder injury and sports hernia kept him away from action for most of the last domestic season. But now, he is back for Bengal and has been consistently putting up contributions with both of his skills so far in the latest tournaments.

“When you play less cricket, selectors don’t focus much on you because your performances aren’t consistent. So, my main focus now is to perform well in the remaining season. I don’t set targets like getting an India call-up. My focus is simply to perform well in whichever tournament I play,” he added.

Shahbaz Ahmed Looks Up to Star India All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

The Super Giants’ player also revealed how the veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja inspires him to sharpen both of his skill sets with the ball and the willow. He has had a stellar outing for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Besides bagging six crucial wickets in as many innings, Shahbaz scored 390 runs at an astonishing average of 130. His heroics included an unbeaten hundred against Hyderabad and three fifty-plus knocks. Earlier, the left-arm spinner also enjoyed a red-hot form to notch up 300 runs and snare 22 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches that included a century and two five-wicket hauls.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from Ravindra Jadeja. He is truly a legend, and his contribution to Indian cricket is immense. If I could contribute for my team at any level with both batting and bowling and become a match-winner like him, that would be the greatest achievement for me,” noted Shahbaz.

