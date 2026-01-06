LSG All-rounder Stakes Claim for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2026 After Stellar Domestic Season & Ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He has scored 347 runs and scalped six wickets in five VHT 2025-26 innings.

Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is consistently putting up some noteworthy performances with both of his skills ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 31-year-old has notched up his fourth List A century during the Bengal vs Hyderabad fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s Gritty Century Highlights Bengal’s Fight in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

After enduring a four-match losing streak, Hyderabad have flipped the script to clinch back-to-back victories against Chandigarh and Bengal in India’s domestic one-day tournament. Being put to bat first in Rajkot, opener Aman Rao notched up a magnificent 200 not out to pile up a mammoth 352/5.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut and skipper Tilak Varma also made some key contributions with a 65 and 34-run knock, respectively, while wicketkeeper-batter Pragnay Reddy added another crucial 22 runs to the huge tally. However, veteran seamer Mohammed Shami led Bengal’s charge with a three-wicket haul, as all-rounders Shahbaz and Rohit Kumar scalped one apiece.

But Shahbaz Ahamed was the lone fighter in the second innings, notching up an unbeaten 108 off 113. His knock was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. Following four early wickets, the southpaw stitched a valiant partnership with Anustup Majumdar (59) to rescue Bengal’s innings from a collapse. But no other batter in the lineup could complement his efforts as the side eventually got bundled out for only 245 runs under 45 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmad Pushes Case for Entering LSG Playing XI in IPL 2026

Following a consistent show in the domestic circuit, the all-rounder had recently received a call-up to replace vice-captain Axar Patel in the last two fixtures of the India vs South Africa T20Is. Shahbaz’s noteworthy stats could also make the LSG management include him in their IPL 2026 plans.

Previously, the INR 2.40 crore recruit of the Super Giants had managed just three appearances in the last edition. However, the all-rounder has been a valuable asset for Bengal, contributing pivotal performances with one skill or the other in the recent tournaments.

He had kickstarted the domestic season with a stellar outing in the Ranji Trophy 2025, notching up 300 runs in six innings, including a hundred and two fifty-plus scores. Moreover, his heroics with the ball noted a total of 22 wickets in seven innings, with two fifers and a four-wicket haul.

Shahbaz is also continuing the purple patch of form in the ongoing VHT 2025-26. His latest stats from the tournament read as — 71(58) against Vidarbha, 26(33) and 2/52 against Baroda, 76*(61) and 2/51 facing Chandigarh, and 66*(57) and 1/31 facing Assam before the Hyderabad clash.

